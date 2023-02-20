OPINION | Horoscopes by Holiday





Happy birthday (Feb. 20): Experience will teach you what reading, thinking, imagining, researching, fearing and talking could not. This is your year to dive in and do it. Your boldness will be met with admiration. There's a chance for something marvelous and lucrative. You'll grab at it, which may work, and if not, your strategy will earn you success and the envy of all.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Joy will be your spontaneous companion, sneaking up on you when you least expect it, erupting in your heart and smile and possibly in your dance. Why shouldn't you let it take over the whole body? Joy wants to spread.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There's no benefit to trying to make yourself or your work absolutely perfect. Perfectionism can be a form of procrastination. Set the deadline and then send it when the alarm goes off. It will be good enough.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You're not extraordinarily materialistic. Possessions are not inherently precious to you; it's their meaning that matters. You may not see eye-to-eye with everyone about what has value today, though you'll work it out like a pro.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You enjoy people who are easy to talk to, though it will be those self-entertaining types who will come up with a lot of interesting work and/or fun when you ask, "What do you want to do now?"

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You have a gift for entering into the spirit of what's going on around you while remaining true to yourself. This talent will broaden you and others simultaneously on this day of authentic interactions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The best talkers don't always have the best ideas. It will be necessary to separate the charisma of a person from what they are expressing or proposing so that you can follow through with the best plan.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The demands on you require you to be at top energy. It will be easier to stay on track when your environment supports your efficiency. Make sure you have the space, supplies and distraction-free time you need to get the job done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Social skills are important, but not more important than the ability to work quietly and privately, chasing your own muses and tuning into your own heart. You're not being antisocial; you're being pro-you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You don't have to prove yourself to the others, but you may have to reassure yourself of your own loyalty. You'll do what it takes to perform as you know you can, meet your own standard, protect and root for yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Relationships are like places, each with their own weather patterns. Some are mild and sunny, and others put you on tornado watch. Are you in a storm-chasing mood or will you migrate until the stormy season is over?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Taking things too seriously usually makes them worse, but there's hardly a situation that can't improve with a lighter mood. Levity is like a spice that brightens the whole dish with just a pinch.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): People connect in the soft and vulnerable parts of their heart. This is why connection takes courage. On some level, we cannot bond without leaving ourselves open to pain. In this regard, you're a warrior.

AWKWARD VENUS CHANGE

Venus may not be at her most comfortable position as she makes this change, but she is definitely at her most challenged spot. The new moon in Pisces informs this omen for love and war. Love can be a battlefield. At any age: "We are young, heartache to heartache we stand ... Both of us knowing, love is a battlefield." — Pat Benatar

CELEBRITY PROFILES

It's been a second since Rihanna (2/20/1988) dropped music on the world, and the anticipation builds toward pop culture dreams. The soulful Pisces became the bestselling digital artist of all time and an eight-time Grammy Award winner. These days, her beauty and clothing lines share the center stage. Aries moon indicates a passionate and headstrong nature. Natal Mars in Sagittarius signals universal appeal.