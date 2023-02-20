Other Days

100 years ago

Feb. 20, 1923

• The mission that brought to Little Rock A.O. Wright, who holds the rank of admiral in the Confederate naval veterans' organization, is one that deserves cordial support. Admiral Wright is devoting himself to obtaining the compiling of records of men who served in the Confederate navy, and he came to Arkansas to ask for assistance in compiling the records of Arkansans who served in the navy of the South. The Senate gave Admiral Wright opportunity to explain his mission and Senators Wilson of Washington, Barnes and Thompson were named as a committee upon the matter. In his address to the Senate Admiral Wright said that the only existing records of the Confederate navy are the dishonorable discharges of the officers who resigned from the United States navy fight for the South.

50 years ago

Feb. 20, 1973

• Governor Bumpers presented his "total budget" Monday to the General Assembly, but he was undecided about a key element of it - whether to refer to the people an increase of one cent in the gasoline tax to help finance a highway program of $30 million a year... He outlined a budget that would increase teacher retirement by 20 per cent, an average classroom teachers' raise of $547 in fiscal year 1974, establish three area health education centers for clinical training of medical students, provide $1.5 million for special assistance to the 55 poorest school districts in the state and provide free prescription drugs to welfare recipients.

25 years ago

Feb. 20, 1998

ATKINS -- News that the Razorback sign overlooking Interstate 40 two miles west of Atkins was about to be torn down sparked an outpouring of support Thursday in Northwest Arkansas to save the sign. After an article on the sign appeared in Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, radio station KEZA-FM 107.9 called on listeners to voice their opinions on whether the sign should be saved. The station received about 100 calls, all but one in favor of saving the sign. Because of the heavy response, station officials began a drive to raise $10,000 to restore the sign.

10 years ago

Feb. 20, 2013

• Beginning April 1, the amount most people pay to park at the state's largest airport will go up. That is when Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/ Adams Field no longer will absorb state, county and city sales taxes in its parking rates and instead will pass those taxes on to its parking customers. ... The Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission, which sets policy for the airport, decided in November 2011 to absorb a city sales-tax increase that began Jan. 1, 2012, rather than raise parking rates to account for the increase while airport patrons were inconvenienced by the construction associated with the airport's $67 million first phase of the renovation of its aging terminal. At the time the commission approved absorbing the sales-tax increase, airport staff said they would revisit how the sales tax is treated. Now, Clinton National charges parking fees with the all sales tax included.