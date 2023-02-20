OTHERS SAY: Get a grip

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch

It looked like something out of a Hollywood sci-fi flick: the White House press secretary assuring a roomful of reporters that there is "no indication of aliens."

Everyone needs to get a grip. The sudden appearance of these objects in the sky doesn't mean some global or otherworldly power is suddenly swarming America. It's more likely the military is seeing them now because it's looking for them in the wake of the incursion by the Chinese spy balloon earlier this month.

The most recent ones could yet turn out to be benign. Should more of them appear, President Joe Biden should carefully consider whether this shoot-first-and-ask-questions-later approach is really the best one--not just a knee-jerk reaction to predictable Republican bluster.

There is a not-unreasonable explanation for the differing responses to the first and subsequent incidents: The Chinese balloon was floating far above U.S. air lanes and was large enough that an overland shoot-down could have endangered lives. The three subsequent crafts are described as much smaller, and were positioned low enough to pose hazards to commercial flights.

That's all well and good, but there is something unnerving about a seemingly sudden policy of just immediately firing missiles at mysterious objects.

Biden deserves the benefit of the doubt in his handling of the issue, and his announcement of a task force to study all these incidents is valid. But he must ensure his actions are based on rational military and technological advice, and not the GOP's heckling campaign.