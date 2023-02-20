Passion for work keeps Wyatt substitute teaching

PRAIRIE GROVE -- John Wyatt is taking a break from his substitute teaching duties, reading a newspaper with a cup of coffee while sitting in the Prairie Grove High School library.

It's not a break he takes very often because Wyatt is the only full-time substitute teacher at the high school and comes to work every day, whether he's been requested to sub or not. Oh, and he turned 84 last week. He was born Feb. 15, 1939.

It's a job he enjoys, obviously, since he's been retired from working in a bank and for a software company since 2003, 20 years ago.

High school Principal Jed Davis said he's not sure he's heard of any other 83-year-old substitute teachers.

"I don't think I've ever seen that," Davis said last week. "There's some quote out there that goes something like, 'You don't get old if you have passion for what you do' or 'if you still enjoy doing what you do every day.'"

Davis said that is how he sees John Wyatt.

"These kids love him," Davis said. "He has personalized handshakes with certain kids. ... He looks like another adult who cares about our kids in the building every day. To me, that's what it is about, finding the adults who want to pour into kids' lives, and that is what John is doing."

Wyatt retired in 2003 while living in Maumelle. He worked about 20 years for a bank and then about 20 years with a software company. He and his wife, Sandi Wyatt, moved to Prairie Grove in 2004 because his wife is from the area. He grew up in southeast Kansas.

After retiring, he said he "pretty much" sat on his backside for three to four years and then decided to check into substitute teaching because teacher friends from church "started nagging me to be a sub."

He had a good start with the students and decided he liked it. That was 16 years ago.

At first, Wyatt said he subbed as called at any of the schools in Prairie Grove. The bulk of his time, though, was at the high school. About five years ago, he began working for the School District as a full-time sub at the high school.

He prefers older students when it comes to subbing.

"I work with them as if they are adults," Wyatt said. "At the other schools, that's real work. When you're subbing with the little kids, that's hands-on all day."

Even when he's not assigned to substitute in a classroom one day, Wyatt said he's at the school because things come up and he's needed in certain classrooms for short periods throughout the day. He figures he could call in for a day off for a reason or two, but he doesn't do that.

Davis said having Wyatt on site as a full-time substitute helps because he has someone to count on every day.

"It's a safety blanket. No matter what, Mr. Wyatt is going to be here," Davis said. "It's a huge help to our kids, and our kids are so used to seeing him."

Greeting several students in the library, Wyatt gets a hug and handshakes.

His granddaughter, Reese Light, calls him Papa, and she says her Papa is an amazing person to have at the high school.

"Every day he's here early in the mornings and ready to get his days started," she said. "Everything he's asked to do, he does it with his best efforts. He makes sure everyone is having a good day."

Two seniors, Corbin Bowlin and James Moss, have had Wyatt as a substitute teacher for their four years in high school.

"He's an amazing role model at this age," Bowlin said. "He's still doing what he can for everybody and giving his heart to everyone in the school. He's extremely nice. You'll see him in the hall, and he will ask how your day's going. He's just a great role model for everybody here."

Moss said, "Just seeing him makes everyone's day better."

Wyatt got a little teary-eyed as the three students talked about him.

His response, "I love them all." He feels the same way about all the students at the high school, he said.

When he's not subbing, Wyatt said he likes to read, and he and his wife support the Prairie Grove students at their sporting events. He used to play golf, but that's not really in the picture right now.

This will be Wyatt's last year as a full-time substitute, but he said he has stayed with it so long because of the relationships he's been able to develop with the students.

"I enjoy it first of all, love the kids. I get along with the kids. It also keeps me off the couch and gives me something to do."

His advice if someone is retired or maybe looking for something to do and make a little money: "substitute teaching is very rewarding."

Wyatt and his wife have been married around 37 years. He also wasn't exactly sure about that and commented jokingly, "I'll hear about that."

Lynn Kutter can be reached by email at lkutter@nwaonline.com.