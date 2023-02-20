Plants are beginning to grow

You know spring is on the horizon when you see the tulip magnolias in bloom,





but you can also predict another cold snap to damage the blooms. Tulip magnolias are not one of the smartest plants in our garden. A few warm, sunny days in February and they think winter is over. Newer varieties often have a bit later blooming period, so tend to avoid as much damage. This week's cold temperatures did brown a few blooms,





but there are still plenty showing off with pink to purple flowers. The white flowering Magnolia stellata or star magnolia is in the same category.

It is warming my heart to see so many plants starting to grow this month. Forsythia,





flowering quince, bridal wreath spirea are all beginning to bloom. I saw flower buds about to open this week on Carolina jessamine





and loads of spring bulbs are up and blooming





—the December cold did not affect them at all since they were totally dormant and underground.

It is time to prune your roses.





I have not seen much damage on them—most are putting on loads of new growth. Remember, bush and miniature roses bloom on new growth, so all need pruning every year. Climbing roses can be pruned after the first flush of flowers.

Watch other summer blooming shrubs and trees. Some are also starting to put on new growth, and if they need pruning, do it as you see new growth beginning. I have new growth coming on my summer spirea and my abelia bushes.





I see no signs of foliage yet on panicle hydrangeas or crape myrtles, so I am holding off on those. Don’t prune your spring bloomers—even if some azaleas look dead, see what happens.

It is time to prune fruit trees, blueberry bushes and grape vines.





February weather can’t decide if it is spring or winter—we are see-sawing back and forth, but it is time to start gardening again. March is a blink away when gardening season really kicks in.

This was a fun week celebrating Valentine’s Day





and five February birthdays all at one swoop.







