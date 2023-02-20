Prescribed burns planned for Ouachita, Ozark-St. Francis National Forests

Fire managers are conducting prescribed burns in areas across the Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests in Arkansas and Oklahoma, the U.S. Forest Service announced Monday.

The four areas affected in Arkansas are:

• Jessieville/Winona/Fourche Ranger District, Ouachita National Forest, 1,308 acres in the vicinity of Jessieville in Garland County.

• Mena/Oden Ranger District, Ouachita National Forest, 408 acres in the vicinity of Y-City in Polk County.

• Poteau/Cold Springs Ranger District, Ouachita National Forest, 295 acres in the vicinity of Waldron in Scott County.

• Sylamore Ranger District, Ozark-St. Francis National Forests, 1,877 acres in the vicinity of Mountain View in Stone County. This burn is in the vicinity of Gunner Pool Road and Tie Ridge Road, north of Gunner Pool and Barkshed Campgrounds. Some residual night-time smoke could affect the campgrounds tonight.

The two areas in Oklahoma are:

• Oklahoma Ranger District, Ouachita National Forest, 1,500 acres in the Smithville, Okla., area, McCurtain County. Smoke from this fire may be visible from Oklahoma 259, Oklahoma 4 and the towns of Smithville and Watson, Okla. Light to moderate smoke are expected in the area overnight. Smoke should settle downstream into Mountain Fork River and the Buffalo River overnight.

• Caddo/Womble Ranger District, Ouachita National Forest, 1,493 acres in the vicinity of Norman, Okla. in Montgomery County.

Daily prescribed fire updates are available at www.fs.usda.gov/ouachita or by calling (888) 243-1042.

An interactive map for all planned prescribed burns on the National Forests in Arkansas and Oklahoma is available at bit.ly/RxBurnsAR-OK.