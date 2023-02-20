Retired educator Randy Smith to be honored March 4 at banquet in McDonald County, Missouri

PINEVILLE, Mo. -- Randy Smith will be honored March 4 during the McDonald County Schools Foundation's ninth annual banquet.

Smith and his wife, Lynda Smith, moved to the county in 1982, and it was there that Smith took his first job in education through the McDonald County school system.

In a letter written by foundation president Gary Wasson, Smith's dedication to serving the McDonald County school system through the years is outlined. Smith and his wife both served as teachers for 28 years.

"Randy taught industrial arts in the junior high system until his first administrative position as Rocky Comfort principal," Wasson wrote. "Randy then went to the McDonald County High School as assistant principal and then principal. Randy then served as superintendent of schools until his retirement in 2010."

Smith said he is honored to be chosen and recognized at the foundation banquet.

"I've been part of the foundation for a long time," Smith said. "I've gone to every foundation banquet; it's such an honor. To be recognized for the things you've done for the school system and the community -- it's an outstanding honor."

Smith said that, in addition to going to foundation banquets and serving on the foundation both as a board member and vice president, the foundation is dear to his heart because he co-founded the foundation while working for the district.

"One of the things I was able to start in McDonald County was the foundation," Smith said. "We got the foundation rolling, and now it's almost unstoppable, the things they're doing with scholarships and grants and teachers. And it was a great accomplishment, not just for me, but for the whole community."

Wasson continued to write in his letter that Smith's family is integrated in the county and that Smith and his wife still contribute to the district.

"Randy and Lynda have two children, Tyler and Kelsey, that attended and graduated from the McDonald County School System," Wasson wrote. "The Smiths have three granddaughters and a grandson coming in January. Randy and Lynda still live in Anderson and continue to support the McDonald County Schools."

Wasson said when the McDonald County Schools Foundation looks to honor a new individual or family each year, the board considers a list of criteria.

"We kick around names of people who have come to the surface as far as individuals and/or families that have been heavily involved in the promotion of our students, our schools, people that can be continually relied upon, and go out there on their own and exhibit that heart for 'every child, every day, whatever it takes,'" Wasson said.

Wasson said Smith was an obvious choice when considering a candidate for the banquet this year.

"He was involved for 28 years before he retired, and he's kind of the epitome of what a faculty member and administrator should be," Wasson said.

Wasson said the banquet is an opportunity for the foundation to thank honored guests, have a fundraiser and showcase student work.

During the event, the student showcase will open at 5 p.m. Appetizers will be served by McDonald County High School ProStart students. The program will begin at 5:45 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. by Timbered-In-Catering.