Senate panel OKs bill to strip library staff of liability protection for distributing obscene material





A bill that would strike an exemption from state law protecting public library staff from criminal liability for distributing obscene material passed a Senate committee on Monday.

Senate Bill 81, by Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, also aims to standardize a process for challenging the “appropriateness of material” available at public and school libraries. The committee's vote sends the bill to the full Senate for further consideration.

All seats open to the public were taken by the time the committee meeting started. Some people who came to testify or watch the meeting had to stand outside the committee room because of limited space.

While current state law requires libraries to have a “written policy for addressing challenged material,” Sullivan’s bill would require libraries to form committees to review objections.

The bill would allow a person to appeal a decision made by one of these committees to a body of elected officials. In the case of a school library, the superintendent would direct appeals to the school board of directors. For a municipal or public library, the "executive head" of the city or county would present appeals to the "governing body of the county or city."

“The goal is that folks can solve these processes at the local level,” Sullivan said.

The committee also approved an amendment to the bill that Sullivan said was intended to raise the threshold for which a librarian could be accused of violating the law.

Supporters of the measure argued it is needed to protect children from obscene material. People who testified in favor of the bill read aloud or pointed to books they claimed minors should not be able to access from public or school libraries.

Opponents of the bill claimed the measure could invest legislative bodies with judicial power and lead to arbitrary determinations of what material is protected as free speech under the U.S. Constitution. Critics also noted it is unclear how the appeal requirement in the bill would fiscally impact cities and counties.