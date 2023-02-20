Sorority, fraternity lead youth workshops in PB

The Ivy Center for Education presented its annual Girl/Guy Talk workshops with community youth through a partnership with the women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.'s Alpha Rho Undergraduate Chapter at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and the men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.'s Delta Sigma Lambda Graduate Chapter.

The workshops were held recently at The Generator and on Zoom for youth in seventh through 12th grades and parents who could not attend face to face, according to a news release.

Alpha Kappa Alpha presented Girl Talk. The topics discussed included: time management, tips for applying to college (which promoted attending UAPB), appropriate dress for class/interviews/social outings, ACT prep, and goal-setting tips. A $25 prize was won by Jada Barron, a junior at Pine Bluff High School.

The Girl Talk session was facilitated by Chapter President Ma'Kyah Goodlow. Members of the sorority expressed their views on each topic listed. Both the live audience and Zoom participants expressed their views as well. Marguerite Flannigan and Damiccah Robertson serve as graduate advisors to the Alpha Rho Chapter.

Other workshop participants included Kaitlyn Peterson, Maya Brunt, LaRiya Bing, Colby Britton, Lynn Duncan, Madison Powell, Cambree Coleman, Cydni Adams, Dajah Williams and Kalia Thomas.

Alpha Phi Alpha presented Guy Talk, sharing the "Necktie Project." Boys were taught the proper way of tying a necktie. After learning the technique, each boy present was presented with the gift of a tie. The Guy Talk workshop was facilitated by Chapter President Brandun Flannigan.

After both workshops ended, the sorority and fraternity members joined together to listen to words of wisdom from Alpha Phi Alpha men Judge Earnest Brown Jr. and Judge Jackie Harris. They spoke to both groups about making the right choices and being leaders in the community.

The girls and boys also received words of wisdom from Angela Robey, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha's Delta Omega Omega Chapter, and Frank Dorsey and Mark Suggs of Alpha Phi Alpha's Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter.

"ICE is thankful for the people in the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County community who pour into our youth to help them achieve a brighter future," a spokesman said. "We are grateful to everyone who has been a speaker, mentor, volunteer and or role model for our scholars throughout the years. We could not do what we do without you!"

The Ivy Center was founded in 2004 for the purpose of improving educational and cultural opportunities for children in Jefferson County and surrounding areas. The center involves children in academic and cultural events to expand their horizons. All Ivy Center board members are volunteers.

Details: Mattie Collins, Ivy Center president at kencol1@msn.com or mattie1908@gmail.com, or Patricia Berry, executive director at Pberry867@gmail.com. Follow the Ivy Center on social media and its website, Ivycenterforeducation.com.