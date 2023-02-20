Super Quiz: Famous Paintings

1. Leonardo da Vinci's painting of the final meal that Jesus shared with his apostles.
2. Edvard Munch's painting of an agonized face with a reddish sky in the background.
3. James McNeill Whistler's painting "Arrangement in Grey and Black No. 1" is better known by this name.
4. Grant Wood's painting of a farmer holding a pitchfork, standing beside his daughter.
5. Edward Hopper's painting of four people in a downtown diner late at night.
6. Vincent van Gogh's painting of a night sky with stars and the moon.
7. Pablo Picasso's painting depicting the 1937 bombing of a Spanish town.
ANSWERS
1. "The Last Supper"
2. "The Scream"
3. "Whistler's Mother"
4. "American Gothic"
5. "Nighthawks"
6. "Starry Night"
7. "Guernica"