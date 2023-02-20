Super Quiz: Famous Paintings

1. Leonardo da Vinci's painting of the final meal that Jesus shared with his apostles.

2. Edvard Munch's painting of an agonized face with a reddish sky in the background.

3. James McNeill Whistler's painting "Arrangement in Grey and Black No. 1" is better known by this name.

4. Grant Wood's painting of a farmer holding a pitchfork, standing beside his daughter.

5. Edward Hopper's painting of four people in a downtown diner late at night.

6. Vincent van Gogh's painting of a night sky with stars and the moon.

7. Pablo Picasso's painting depicting the 1937 bombing of a Spanish town.

ANSWERS

1. "The Last Supper"

2. "The Scream"

3. "Whistler's Mother"

4. "American Gothic"

5. "Nighthawks"

6. "Starry Night"

7. "Guernica"