Supporters head to Carter Center

ATLANTA -- Dozens of well-wishers made the pilgrimage Sunday to The Carter Center in Atlanta, as prayers and memories of former President Jimmy Carter's legacy were offered up at his small Baptist church in Plains, Georgia, a day after he entered hospice care.

Among those paying homage was his niece, who noted the 39th president's years of service in an emotional address at Maranatha Baptist Church, where Carter taught Sunday school for decades.

"I just want to read one of Uncle Jimmy's quotes," Kim Fuller said during the Sunday school morning service, adding: "Oh, this is going to be really hard."

She referenced this quote from Carter: "I have one life and one chance to make it count for something. I'm free to choose that something. ... My faith demands that I do whatever I can, wherever I can, whenever I can, for as long as I can."

"Maybe if we think about it, maybe it's time to pass the baton," Fuller said before leading those gathered in prayer. "Who picks it up, I have no clue. I don't know. Because this baton's going to be a really big one."

Carter, at age 98 the longest-lived American president, had a recent series of short hospital stays. The Carter Center said in a statement Saturday that he has now "decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention."

In Atlanta, people, some traveling many miles, made the trip to The Carter Center to reflect on the life of the former president on a spring-like Sunday under a sunny sky.

"I brought my sons down here today to pay respect for President Carter and teach them a little bit about how great a humanitarian he was, especially in the later stages of his life," said James Culbertson, who drove an hour to Atlanta from Calhoun, Georgia.

The presidential library was closed in honor of President's Day weekend, but people were still showing up to walk past the fountains and through the gardens.

David Brummett of Frederick County, Maryland, said he changed his Sunday morning plans when he heard news that Carter was in hospice care.

Brummett paused near a large statue of Carter, where someone had placed a potted plant of purple chrysanthemums at the base.

"Great man, great president, probably under-appreciated by those who didn't know much about him," Brummett said. "People should come here to appreciate the life, and the contributions he made both during his presidency and after."

Following Fuller's Sunday school service at Maranatha Baptist Church, Pastor Hugh Deloach offered prayers for the Carter family, particularly for Rosalynn Carter, the wife of the former president.

The Carters have been married for more than 75 years, making American history as the longest-married presidential couple.

"Lord, especially Mrs. Carter, and God look back on times and years that they've been together and Lord just strengthen her in the power of your might as well," the pastor said.

Others took to social media to remember Carter, who served one term after defeating President Gerald Ford in 1976.

President Joe Biden tweeted: "To our friends Jimmy and Rosalynn and to their family -- Jill and I are with you in prayer and send you our love."

"We admire you for the strength and humility you have shown in difficult times. May you continue your journey with grace and dignity, and God grant you peace," Biden wrote.

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Thiessen of The Associated Press.