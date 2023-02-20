Trumann site chosen for industrial, commercial and residential development

Trumann will be home to a mixed-use development project that will feature warehouse and distribution facilities for Roach Manufacturing Corp., which produces material handling systems and is based in the Poinsett County city.

Steel Creek Development will be anchored by the Roach Manufacturing facilities. The development on Industrial Park Access Road sits on Interstate-555 and is just north of the Walmart Supercenter. It is designed to include high-end office and retail space, restaurant outparcels, themed single-family homes, apartments and a potential event venue for the more than 100-acres site. A hotel-like project is being designed and the development will include a small lake.

"We purchased land where we intend to build a distribution center for Roach Manufacturing, but we had a vision for more than just a warehouse,” Mike Roach Sr., president and chief executive officer of the manufacturer, said Monday in announcing the project. “We really want to help make these amenities available to our community.”

Haag Brown Development of Jonesboro is leading the project, which officials hope will accelerate growth in Trumann.