UAPB cheers alum’s venture

Not every love story includes wine. However, Wondry cocktail wines with organic fruit extracts and no artificial ingredients sound delicious, look beautiful and could celebrate any love story, according to a news release from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Before you think this is just about love and wine, what people at UAPB are most excited about is congratulating alumnus Chaz Gates as co-founder/owner and chief operating officer, and his wife, Whitney Gates, co-founder/owner and chief executive officer of Wondry Wine, on their venture and investor-support success.

Chaz Gates is a 2005 graduate of UAPB, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in mass communications.

The husband-and-wife team produced and presented a unique cocktail experience that won the support of "Shark Tank" investor Mark Cuban.

Their wine product deliciously "blurs the line between premium wines and craft cocktails," according to TV Shows Ace writer Shawn Lealos. Read the full "Shark Tank" story details at https://tvshowsace.com/2023/02/03/shark-tank-where-to-buy-wondry-wines/.

According to an NBCDFW interview, "less than 1% of the wine and spirits industry ownership is represented by Black people. The Gates couple is part of that 1%, and now serving up their 'WONDRY Cocktail Wines' in area Targets as well as select Total Wine stores."

The Whitney and Chaz Gates story is explored in more detail in a lot of great press that UAPB would like to support and share with the UAPB family.

Hear their video story and follow Wondry Wines on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/wondrywine/videos/2295380740635664/.

According to Chaz's LinkedIn profile, he began his higher education journey with UAPB and went on to receive a master's degree in government from Johns Hopkins University and a doctoral degree in law from American University Washington College of Law and the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

On their website, www.wondrywine.com, people can shop their collection online and locate where their wines are sold in stores after verifying their age. In addition, they publish a wine blog at https://wondrywine.com/blogs/black-owned-wine.