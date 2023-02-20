UCA’s Argenta solid in mound return

CONWAY -- Noah Argenta was just "goofing around" when he took the mound during a practice last season. Even with his shin guards still strapped on, it took just one pitch to convince the University of Central Arkansas baseball coaching staff he needed to be on a mound more often.

Argenta's first pitch was a strike, 92 miles per hour into the heart of the strike zone. After that, UCA Coach Nick Harlan, pitching coach Hayden Simpson and Argenta quickly decided he would be a part of their pitching staff come 2023. Harlan hadn't brought Argenta to Conway with pitching in mind because, well, he hadn't done it since his senior year of high school.

On Sunday afternoon, Argenta (1-0) took the mound for his first competitive start since 2018 and threw 79 pitches in six innings, holding Southeast Missouri State to one hit in a 13-4 win at Bear Stadium.

Argenta was UCA's starting catcher all of 2022 after transferring from Butler (Kan.) Community College. He caught 47 of the Bears' 53 games. He started behind the plate for UCA (2-1) Friday and Saturday, going 2-for-8 from the plate.

"I haven't been on the mound starting the game in a long time," Argenta said. "Playing a game for the Bears without shin guards on was a little different. It did come with a little bit of nerves, too."

He was pulled with two runners on and no outs in the top of the seventh inning, having walked both of his batters in the inning. He allowed 2 earned runs on one hit and 3 walks, while also striking out 3. Argenta retired 18 of the 22 SEMO (1-2) batters he faced.

"He's got the mental fortitude and the stamina and the physicality to play both positions and do it well," Harlan said. "Very proud of him. He prepares well, he's a pro, and he prepares like a pro. And so [his performance Sunday] didn't surprise me because he's very in control of himself and prepared for his opportunity. ... Sitting back and watching him in his element, it's just fun to watch him."

Argenta, who caught and pitched at Fair Grove (Mo.) High School, said he never felt like he missed pitching either at Butler Community College or last season at UCA. But after Sunday's start, he remembered why he liked pitching in the first place.

"Now that I've got the first one under my belt, I would say I missed it because it's like seeing the game from a different perspective than just having your back to everything," Argenta said. "It's just a different view being on the mound; you can really soak it all in in a different way. see the game in a different way."

Fatigue began to set in, however, in the seventh inning as SEMO got on the scoreboard for the first time. Freshman Lucas Greer was called on to relieve Argenta and allowed four runs, two charged to each pitcher, to make the score 10-4.

UCA scored 10 runs in four innings starting in the third. Drew Sturgeon gave the Bears a 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the third inning. It was his second in three games after hitting three all of last season. Sturgeon also went 3 for 5 Sunday after going 1 for 7 the last two games.

"Drew's approach has always been elite," Harlan said. "Even as a freshman, he was a guy that was very selective in his swings and laid off tough pitches. And so I think with time and experience, he's gotten stronger, and he's seen more pitches. Like anybody, the more experience you have, the better you're gonna get. So he's more confident, he's more physical, and you put those things together and you get a really good Drew Sturgeon"

Nine of the Bears' 10 batters recorded an RBI in the series-clinching win. Sturgeon, Kolby Johnson and A.J. Mendiola each had two. Freshman left fielder Kade Seldomridge recorded his first hit, triple and RBI of his career, going 2 for 5.

"It's a group of selfless hitters," Harlan said. "They want to link up ABs and put a ton of pressure on our opponents. I think we have the ability to do that in some different ways, and they showed that today."