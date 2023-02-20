U.S. pledges $100M more in quake aid





ISTANBUL -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken took a helicopter tour Sunday of one of the provinces worst-affected by the Feb. 6 earthquake in southern Turkey and northern Syria and pledged a further $100 million in aid to help the region.

"This is going to be a long-term effort," Blinken said at Incirlik Air Base, a joint U.S.-Turkish facility that has coordinated the distribution of disaster aid. "The search and rescue, unfortunately, is coming to an end. The recovery is on, and then there will be a massive rebuilding operation."

President Joe Biden announced $85 million for Turkey and Syria days after the earthquake, which has killed more than 44,000 people in the two countries. The U.S. has also sent a search-and-rescue team, medical supplies and equipment.





The additional aid includes $50 million in emergency refugee and migration funds and $50 million in humanitarian assistance, Blinken said.

The secretary of state is making his first trip to NATO ally Turkey since he took office two years ago. Blinken arrived at Incirlik Air Base, near Adana, on Sunday after attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

On Saturday, Turkish authorities said search-and-rescue operations have ended in most areas and would be finished Sunday, a grim reality Blinken noted during his visit.

"It's really hard to put into words," Blinken said after touring a badly damaged area outside of Antakya. "When you see the extent of the damage, the number of buildings, the number of apartments, the number of homes that have been destroyed it's going to take a massive effort to rebuild, ... but we're committed to supporting Turkey in that effort."

He toured Turkey's Hatay province from the air with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. He was expected to meet with U.S. and Turkish service personnel as well as Turkish military families affected by the earthquake.

"You see ... buildings collapsed, roofs destroyed and right next it, something that's still standing," Blinken said after the helicopter tour.

Some of that unevenness has been linked to shoddy and illegal construction methods that have fueled anger toward Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, already under fire for the country's economic downturn and facing parliamentary and presidential elections in May.

Blinken's first visit to Turkey, coming more than two years after Biden was sworn into office, demonstrates the troubled nature of the relationship between Washington and Ankara.

U.S. officials have criticized Erdogan's authoritarian actions and have been frustrated by his latest decision to hold up Sweden's and Finland's applications to join NATO over their alleged support for Kurdish groups Turkey considers terrorists.

"Nobody's expecting Turkey to ratify membership for Finland or Sweden at this stage because the government's bandwidth for foreign policy has shrunk significantly," said Soner Cagaptay, a Turkey scholar at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

But the emergency assistance from U.S. and European allies have improved those countries' standing in Turkey, Cagaptay said. "Turkish citizens have realized from the outpouring of support that Turkey's closest friends are still in the West."

The visit was scheduled before the earthquake. Western officials hoped the trip might help advance the Nordic countries' applications, potentially greased by a deal to allow Turkey to purchase U.S. F-16 fighter jets. But while U.S. support for Turkey's recovery may generate goodwill in the relationship, expectations are low that the trip will result in any significant breakthroughs.

"The most important thing right now is to get assistance to people who need it, to get them through the winter and to get them back on their feet," Blinken said as troops nearby unloaded boxes of aid. "We'll stick with it until we get the job done."

Incirlik, home to the U.S. Air Force's 39th Air Base Wing, has been a crucial logistics center for aid distribution. Supplies from around the world have been flown into the base and sent by truck and helicopter to those in need, including in difficult-to-reach villages.

In recent days, U.S. military helicopters have conducted airlift operations from the base, transporting rescue personnel to quake sites. The U.S. Navy has also repositioned naval vessels to the eastern Mediterranean Sea to provide logistics, medical and rotary airlift support to Turkey's rescue efforts. U.S. military aircraft have airlifted about 18 metric tons of relief supplies for earthquake victims.

"Our colleagues have flown something like 150 sorties," Blinken said as military personnel stacked boxes of supplies that will be shipped to damage sites. "They've gotten helicopters out over hard-to-reach areas -- 24 million pounds of assistance is coming through this place, and as you can see, it's moving right onto the trucks behind me and it will move in to people who need it."

Blinken was set to fly to Ankara, Turkey's capital, later Sunday for discussions with Turkish officials today, including an anticipated meeting with Erdogan. As well as the effects of the earthquake, Blinken is expected to discuss Sweden and Finland's efforts to join NATO, which Turkey has delayed.

As the search-and-rescue effort for buried survivors of the Feb. 6 earthquake started to wind down in Turkey, demolition teams have moved in to clear the mounds of rubble left by the worst disaster in modern Turkish history.

Here's a look at the key developments in Turkey on Sunday.

DEATH TOLL RISES

The number of confirmed deaths in Turkey because of the earthquake rose to 41,020 as of Sunday night, according to the national disaster agency AFAD.

Yunus Sezer, the agency's chairperson, told journalists in Ankara earlier in the day that search-and-rescue work in nine of the 11 provinces listed as earthquake disaster areas had ended. Rescue operations were ongoing in Kahramanmaras, the site of the epicenter, and Hatay, one of the hardest-hit provinces.

"We continue these efforts every day with the hope of reaching a living brother or sister," Sezer said.

While rescue operations continue in the two provinces, there were no signs of anyone being dug alive from the rubble since three members of one family -- a mother, father and 12-year-old boy -- were extracted from a collapsed building in Hatay on Saturday morning. The boy later died.

The new figure takes the combined death toll in Turkey and Syria to 44,708. The U.N. has said the full scope of the deaths in Syria may take time to determine.

IMPACT AT HATAY

The mayor of Hatay says nearly 21,000 people in his province died in the earthquake, more than half of the total number of the confirmed fatalities in Turkey.

"At least 80% of the buildings must be demolished in Antakya," Lutfu Savas told broadcaster HaberTurk. Antakya is the capital of Hatay and the site of the ancient city of Antioch.

Savas added that there were 24,000 injured people across the province, which lies between Syria and the Mediterranean Sea.

AFTERSHOCKS

Turkey's disaster management agency said some 6,040 aftershocks hit the 11 provinces that form the disaster zone declared by the government in the days after the initial quake.

The initial quake was measured at a magnitude of 7.8. It was followed nine hours later by a 7.5-magnitude tremor.

Orhan Tatar, general manager of the agency AFAD, said 40 aftershocks were of a 5 to 6 magnitude, while one was recorded at 6.6.

"It is extremely important to stay away from damaged buildings and not enter them," he said at a televised news briefing in Ankara.

He also warned of "secondary disasters" such as landslides and rockfalls.

DAMAGED BUILDINGS

Some 105,794 buildings checked by Turkey's Environment and Urbanization Ministry are either destroyed or so badly damaged as to require demolition, the ministry said Sunday.

Of these, 20,662 had collapsed, the statement said. The damaged or destroyed buildings contained more than 384,500 units, mostly residential apartments.

The figures were for Turkey and did not cover collapsed and damaged buildings in neighboring Syria.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Wilks and staff writers of The Associated Press and by John Hudson of The Washington Post.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, is greeted by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, at Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Photo via AP)



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, walks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, following a helicopter tour of earthquake stricken areas of Hatay Province, at Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Photo via AP)



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks as he meets with members of USAID and base personnel durings his visit to Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Photo via AP)



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sits in a helicopter for a tour of earthquake stricken areas, in Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Photo via AP)



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is greeted by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, at Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Photo via AP)



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu sit in a helicopter for a tour of earthquake stricken areas, in Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Photo via AP)



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken helps U.S. military personnel carry aid, at Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Photo via AP)





