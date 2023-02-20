Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Feb. 6

CiCi's Pizza

637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 101, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: During the inspection it was identified that the facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager as now required by 2-102.12 of the Rules Pertaining to Retail Food Establishment.

Conoco Express

610 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: The pipes have broken and are being repaired. No bathrooms are available. There is no temperature control for safety foods or any ready-to-eat foods being sold.

Noncritical violations: None

Dollar General Store

1001 E. Heritage Parkway, Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Men's restroom did not have any soap. An in-use spray bottle of cleanser was sitting on top of cans of energy drinks.

Noncritical violations: Nine cans of food were dented on the seam, seal or edge.

El Rio Food Market

300 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Flans prepared four days ago do not have date.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Handwashing sinks lack handwash signs. Retail food permit has expired.

Flapjack's Family Restaurant

2005 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Packaged raw ground beef is thawing in standing water in sink. Retail food permit is not posted.

Gabriela's Mexican Restaurant

861 E. Heritage Parkway, Prairie Grove

Critical violations: An unlidded in-use cup was in food prep area, and an unlidded in-use coffee cup was on the clean dishes rack. Three bottles of cocktail mixers were being stored at room temperature. Multiple bottles of various chemicals were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. The employee restroom did not have a handwash sign. A bucket of flour and a bucket of sugar were not labeled. Boxes of chips and boxes of canned goods were being stored on the floor of the dry-storage area. A batch of salsa was being prepared in a bucket on the floor. Employees using the dry-storage for a break room were sitting on a bucket of spices and on boxes of soda syrup.

Jimmy's Pizza & Catering

3831 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Unable to verify an employee has food manager certification. Men's toilet room for employee use lacks a handwashing notice posted for employees. Food employee lacks a beard restraint. A plastic ketchup bottle and pickle buckets are reused for food storage. A small section of wall covering in front food preparation area lacks repair.

White Oak Station

3831 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Toilet room lacks employee handwashing notice posted.

Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom

3959 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 152, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Using time as a public health control, an opened storage container of tomato sauce stored in food preparation area lacks discard-time marking.

Noncritical violations: Two handwashing sinks in food preparation areas lack employee handwashing notices posted.

Feb. 7

Bradley's Donuts

56 Yukon Way, No. 6, Farmington

Critical violations: Raw shell eggs and raw bacon were being stored over ready-to-eat food.

Noncritical violations: Some personal items including medicine were being stored in the dry-storage area. Facility could not produce test strips.

Butterfield Trail Elementary

3050 Old Missouri Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One of the handwashing sinks in the food preparation area lacks employee notice posted.

Flash Market

3080 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Jugs of windshield washer fluid were on display above cans of soda in the shop.

Noncritical violations: The inside of the flap door on the ice maker has a dark buildup. Current permit is not available.

La Huerta

2356 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink in back preparation area lacks employee handwashing notice posted. Two-compartment sink left hand side drain pipe lacks a cap for the side fitting. Garbage receptacle lacks a drain plug installed. Outside garbage and waste oil receptacle lids are open.

Mi Mazatlan Bar & Mexican Grill

4111 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Raw shell eggs being stored above avocado.

Noncritical violations: Facility was washing, sanitizing then rinsing equipment in three-compartment sink.

Onyx Coffee Lab

2418 N. Gregg Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks an employee with certified food manager certification.

Pizza Hut

1772 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The warewashing machine is not dispensing chemical sanitation.

Noncritical violations: None

Ramay Junior High School

401 S. Sang Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One can of beans was dented on the seam/seal/edge.

White Oak Station

2584 N. Gregg Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Sanitizing step occurring prior to wash in three-compartment sink. Raw chicken thawing on kitchen floor in box.

Noncritical violations: No food safety manager certificate obtained. No paper towels at two handwash sinks in food preparation area. Facility was using a fly repellent not for food contact surfaces. Several food containers were being stored on the floor. Rinse compartment being used as a handwash station.

Chia Mexican+Store

121 W. Township St., Suite 17, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Jello, salsa and beans did not have labels to be sold.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar

3980 W. Wedington Drive, Suite 19, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Sonic Drive-In

1144 Colorado Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: An unlidded beverage was on the wire racks of the onion ring breader. Jalapenos under the burger prep were at 46 degrees, sliced American under the burger prep was at 45 degrees, mayo on the top of the burger prep was at 50 degrees, relish on top of the burger prep was at 53 degrees, tomato slices on top of the burger prep were at 47 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Subway

121 W. Township St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit is expired.

Sunrise Donuts

2576 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Gravy at 98 degrees in the crock pot.

Noncritical violations: None

Feb. 8

Cloud 9 Nutrition

56 Yukon Place, Suite 1, Farmington

Critical violations: The restroom did not have any paper towels.

Noncritical violations: Boxes of single-service items were on the floor in the dry-storage. Facility could not produce sanitizer test strips.

Con Sabor A Mexico

107 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: The back handwash sink was out of soap. One spray bottle of cleaner was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: The ceiling joint in the walk-in cooler and dry storeroom was leaking, resulting in standing water.

Dollar Tree

2612 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Suite 5, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Three cans of food were dented on the seam/seal/edge. Current permit was in office.

Dunkin' Donuts

2894 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Employee drinking from a cup and moving mask, then returning to work without washing hands.

Noncritical violations: None

Frederick's One Stop Mart

103 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The menu lacks a consumer advisory for raw or undercooked foods (eggs to order). There is a buildup of debris on the fan cages and equipment covers.

Harps - Deli/Bakery

2894 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The hot-holding unit is not holding food hot, the chicken on bone, chicken tenders, fish, mac and cheese and gravy were out of temperature at 97-100 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Papa John's Pizza

1108 1/2 W. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee lack hair protection. Retail food permit is not posted.

Pizza Hut

314 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current permit was in office.

Prairie Grove High School

500 Cole Drive, Prairie Grove

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Four cans of peaches were dented on the edge/seam/seal.

Subway

2111 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cold-holding equipment lacks a thermometer.

Taqueria Don Guero

332 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: During the inspection it was identified the facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager as now required by 2-102.12 of the Rules Pertaining to Retail Food Establishment.

Tesoro Beach Family Restaurant And Bar

701 S. Thompson St., Suite B, Springdale

Critical violations: Container with curtido has date 01/31/22, more than seven days since preparation.

Noncritical violations: Using a bowl in bucket with chip sauce. Original bucket of sour cream is used to store cut tomatoes.

Feb. 9

Bob Folsom Elementary School

230 S. Grace Lane, Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Sani bucket quat level was at 500 ppm. Dumpster lid was open.

Genesis Church

205 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Unable to verify an employee has food protection manager certification.

Isabella's Italian

908 E. Rolling Hills Drive, Suite C, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Handwashing sink near bar area lacks disposable towels available.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Four food employees lack beard restraints.

K.J. Sushi And Korean BBQ

3223 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Containers of flour and rice had bowls being used to dispense the product and were stored inside food containers.

Kosmo's Greekafe

2136 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The two tea dispensing containers for customer self-service lack covering. During food preparation, food employee manager lacks a hair restraint for head.

La Huerta Bar & Grill

4901 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Packaged raw beef is stored above containers with chip sauce (covered bucket) in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: During the inspection, it was identified the facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager. Prep table lacks a thermometer. Bar area container for storing ice is dirty and rusty. Ice scoop stored in the ice (beverage machine), big ice scoop stored above ice machine. Women's restroom lacks individual trash can with a lid.

Ginger

1163 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Rice in walk-in cooler from previous day at 50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Several containers of broth in walk-in cooler lack date-marking. Sushi rice did not have time stamped. Single-use towels being used to line the inside of cold-hold units and containers that store raw shell eggs. Hood vent has an accumulation of dust and debris.

Taco Bell

4183 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Cold-holding guacamole is being held at 46 degrees, guacamole was not prechilled.

Noncritical violations: None

Taqueria Lulu's

1064 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Critical violations: Cooked beef beside the grill at 70 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No food safety training for managers has been taken.

TJ's Sandwich Shop

2992 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee drink cup stored above food preparation area lacks a lid.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Three, 5-gallon containers previously containing manufactured sauce are reused for sauce storage and are located in the walk-in refrigerator.

Walmart Neighborhood Market - Food Store

367 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Air freshener plug-ins and refills were in the clearance area above food products. Toy glitter slime was on clip strips above/next to pop tarts.

Wingstop

1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks clean up protocols for a bodily fluid event. Cooking wine and soy sauce being stored in siracha bottles.

Wood Stone Craft Pizza

557 S. School Ave., Suite 101, Fayetteville

Critical violations: The marinara sauce internal temperature is 119 degrees in the hot-holding unit located in wait station.

Noncritical violations: One food employee is wearing a bracelet. One food employee lacks a beard restraint. Bulk ice dispensing scoop handle is stored downward in ice maker bin.

Feb. 10

Antojitos Mexicanos

601 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: No soap in handwashing sink. Packaged raw beef is stored above container with ready-to-eat food in the refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Food protection manager certificate is not available.

Bright Haven Christian Learning Center

1110 Mathias Drive, Suite F, Springdale

Critical violations: The food worker was plating up sandwiches with bare hand contact. The first refrigerator is holding at 50 degrees, temperature control for safety foods are being stored in the unit.

Noncritical violations: None

Dollar General

1221 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two cans with dents that may affect the seal.

Dollar Tree

5320 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 194, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The refrigerator has a buildup of food residues on the bottom of the unit.

Little House Of Tacos

1192 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Walk-in cooler air vents lack cleaning.

Stuff Your Spud

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1685, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Are using chlorine chemical sanitizer and test strips are not available.

Taqueria Mexico

1205 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Walk-in cooler rubber of door lacks repair.

Walmart - Food Store

660 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Five cans of heart of palm with dented seals in aisle.

Wild Bill's, Inc.

1240 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Restroom lacks handwashing signage. Sanitizer bucket with cloth had no sanitizing solution. Ceiling is leaking, tiles are missing.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Feb. 6 -- Casey's General Store, 2100 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale; Circle K, 4315 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville; Cronuts-Donuts, 1486 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Harps - Food Store, 1274 N. Colorado Drive, Fayetteville; Prairie Grove Senior Center, 475 Ed Staggs Drive, Prairie Grove; Springdale Senior Activity and Wellness Center, 203 Park St., Springdale; SQRL Service Station, 4765 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Feb. 7 -- Dollar Tree, 1324 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Farmington Senior Activity & Wellness Center, 340 W. Main St., Farmington; Kum & Go, 4251 Elm Springs Road, Springdale; Natural State Smoothies, 1772 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Rymolene Pies, 1404 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Feb. 8 -- Arby's, 220 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville; Harps - Food Store, 2894 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Sushiboi, 2894 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Feb. 9 -- Jenny Craig, 5204 S. Thompson St., Suite B, Springdale; Kum & Go, 1010 N. Thompson St., Springdale; Oasis Del Sabor, 1901 W. Shady Grove Road, Lot D11, Springdale; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery, 367 W. Main St., Farmington

Feb. 10 -- Bliss Cupcake Cafe, 637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 112, Fayetteville; El Charro Mexican Restaurant, 701 N. Thompson St., Suite A, Springdale; Northwest Specialty Hospital, 3873 N. Parkview Drive, Fayetteville; Walmart - Deli/Bakery, 660 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville