AL East Future Odds at the Start of Spring Training

The New York Yankees are the favorites to repeat as AL East champs at SI Sportsbook.

The Bronx Bombers, listed as +100 to repeat, won 99 games last year on their way to the ALCS, where they ultimately fell to the Houston Astros, a 106-win team. Most of that winning Yankees team will be returning, most importantly Aaron Judge, who signed a nine-year, $360-million deal to stay in pinstripes after launching an AL-record 62 home runs in 2022. First baseman Anthony Rizzo also returns and the pitching staff will remain anchored by starter Gerrit Cole, who had the third-best strikeout rate in the league last season, followed by newly acquired lefty Carlos Rodon. Aaron Boone returns as manager, and the Yankees should be back to their winning ways.

After hitting an AL-record 62 home runs last season, what can Aaron Judge do for an encore? Kim Klement/USA Today Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays have the next best odds at +188. Toronto opened as the AL favorites in 2022 but didn’t deliver on expectations. They did claim a wild-card berth in the postseason, however, before being eliminated by the Seattle Mariners. The Jays retain a talented core of hitters that includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr,, Bo Bichette and George Springer. Their pitching looks sharp at the top of the rotation with Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman. If Yusei Kikuchi and Jose Berrios can get back to their winning ways, the Blue Jays have a shot at the AL East title. Toronto scored the fourth-most runs in the MLB last season, 32 runs fewer than the Yankees, but their team .264 batting average led all of MLB. The Yankees batted .241 (15th).

The Tampa Bay Rays have a knack of finding ways to win, even if they don’t look flashy on paper. At +350, they could be worth a shot with young talents like shortstop Wander Franco, outfielder Randy Arozarena and starter Shane McClanahan.

The Boston Red Sox look like a team in need of a rebuild after losing Mookie Betts, Xander Boegarts and J.D. Martinez in recent years. Chris Sale is still the No. 1 starter, but his durability and dependability are becoming a question. A couple of rookies will probably crack the opening day lineup and anything can happen, but this bet pays 16-to-1 for a reason.

Finally, the Baltimore Orioles round out the list at +2500. After moving in the fences at Camden Yards and trading Trey Mancini before the deadline last year, there’s just not a lot to be excited about in Baltimore.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.