An Arkansas familiarity

FAYETTEVILLE -- Georgia Coach Mike White is used to playing against the University of Arkansas.

As a player, assistant coach and head coach, White has faced the Razorbacks 34 times going back to 1996 when he was a freshman point guard at Ole Miss.

White will play Arkansas for the 35th time, but the first time with Georgia, when the teams meet at 8 tonight in Walton Arena.





Georgia will be the fourth team with which he's taken on Arkansas.

White, 45, played against the Razorbacks eight times as an Ole Miss player, 14 times as an assistant coach for the Rebels, once as Louisiana Tech's coach and 11 times as Florida's coach.

White's teams have a 21-13 record in those Arkansas matchups, including 7-8 in Walton Arena. White was 5-3 as a player and 8-6 as an assistant coach against the Razorbacks and is 8-4 as a head coach, 0-1 at Louisiana Tech and 8-3 at Florida.

The Razorbacks (18-9, 7-7 SEC) did beat White's Gators the last two seasons, 75-64 in 2021 in Walton Arena and 82-74 last season for Arkansas' first victory at Florida since 1995.

After leading the Gators to a 19-13 record last season with their 83-80 overtime loss to Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament, White resigned and was hired at Georgia to replace Tom Crean.

White had a 142-88 record at Florida, which played in the NIT after he left for Georgia. He led Florida to four NCAA Tournament appearances and it likely would have been five with the Gators 19-12 and 11-7 in the SEC when the 2020 postseason was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.





Crean was fired after the Bulldogs set a school record for losses by going 6-26 last season, including 1-17 in the SEC.

White has made Georgia (16-11, 6-8) competitive again, including victories at home over Auburn 76-64, Mississippi State 58-50 and Kentucky 75-68.

"Mike's done a great job," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "Phenomenal job. Their players look like they're having fun.

"I mean, you look at the total wins. They've won some big, big SEC games. I think he's done as good a coaching job as anybody in the league, quite frankly."

As much progress as the Bulldogs have made, winning on the road remains a problem. Georgia is 1-8 in road games with its lone victory at Ole Miss 62-58 on Jan. 14.

Since then, the Bulldogs' road losses include 85-71 at Kentucky, 70-41 at current No. 11 Tennessee, 94-73 at Auburn, 82-57 at No. 25 Texas A&M and 108-59 at No. 2 Alabama last Saturday when the Crimson Tide were ranked No. 1 before dropping one spot in Monday's Associated Press poll.

"I think it'll be hard to forget about this one, to be honest with you," White said in a postgame video conference. "I haven't been a part of something like this.

"I did a very poor job, obviously, preparing our guys. We looked rattled from the tip.

"Alabama's obviously a better basketball team than we are. They were terrific. As good of an offensive team as I've seen live or competed against in our league that I can remember.

"That said, we didn't help ourselves. They didn't play a team that defended at a high level, obviously."

White said the Bulldogs wouldn't watch much tape from the Alabama loss with a second road game in four days against Arkansas.

"We've got a quick turn to play another team on the road in this league in a hostile environment that's very, very good," he said. "This time of the season, neither Arkansas nor us are going to make wholesale changes.

"It's about your focus and your execution and your fight. We've just got to compete at a much higher level."

White hit the transfer portal hard to overhaul the Bulldogs' roster.

Among the transfers are senior guard Terry Roberts from Bradley, averaging 14.3 points and 4.6 assists; junior guard Justin Hill (Longwood), averaging 8.1 points; junior forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (Oklahoma State), averaging 6.1 points and 5.4 rebounds; senior guard Mardrez McBride (North Texas), averaging 4.6 points; and sophomore forward Jusaun Holt (Alabama), averaging 3.6 points and 3.4 rebounds.

"They did a good job in the portal of getting guys that play extremely hard," Musselman said. "Those guys have all contributed."

Two returnees for the Bulldogs are junior guard Kario Oquendo, averaging 12.6 points, and 6-11 senior Braeden Bridges, averaging 8.3 points and 4.6 rebounds. Oquendo led Georgia with 17 points last season when Arkansas beat the Bulldogs 99-73 in Athens, Ga.

"Probably the biggest recruit that Coach White had was getting Oquendo back after he was in the portal," Musselman said.

White said it was disappointing Georgia didn't play harder and with more confidence at Alabama, and he's addressed that with the Bulldogs.

"When you're trying to build something, it is a process, as we've got to remind ourselves of every day," White said. "And sometimes it is a step forward -- couple steps forward, couple steps back.

"Disappointing, but plenty of basketball in front of us. We've got to focus on just being better."