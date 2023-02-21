Arkansas State Capitol news in brief: Ballot drop box ban clears state Senate

Ballot drop box ban

clears state Senate

A bill that would prohibit absentee ballot drop boxes in Arkansas cleared the Senate on Monday.

The Senate voted 28-6 to approve Senate Bill 258 by Sen. Tyler Dees, R-Siloam Springs, sending the measure to the House for further consideration.

Under the bill, a county clerk, public employee or election official would be prohibited from establishing or using a drop box for the purpose of collecting absentee ballots.

"No person shall deliver an absentee ballot through a drop box," under SB258.

Dees said his bill is about election security, and he wants to prevent absentee ballot drop boxes from cropping up in Arkansas. Absentee ballot drop boxes across the nation have led to mistrust among voters, he said.

-- Michael R. Wickline.

Senate OKs bill on

pregnant students

The Senate on Monday approved a bill that would give excused absences to pregnant and new-parent students.

The Senate voted 33-0 to send House Bill 1161 by Rep. Ashley Hudson, D-Little Rock, to the House to consider a Senate amendment to the bill.

The legislation would require public schools and open-enrollment public charter schools to "excuse absences due to conditions related to pregnancy or parenting," including for labor, delivery, recovery, prenatal and postnatal appointments.

Excused absences also will include a "legal appointment related to pregnancy or parenting," which would include proceedings on adoptions, visitation and custody as defined by the bill.

Teenage parents would need to provide the school with a note from a doctor, parent or guardian excusing their absence. Students would be given different alternatives on how to make up missed schoolwork, including retaking a semester, participating in an online course credit program or being granted an additional six weeks to finish the semester at a later date.

The bill would allow new parents to be given at least 10 days of excused absences after the birth of their child to help them avoid being flagged as a "habitual truant," which can happen after a student has 10 unexcused absences in a school year.

Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, said the bill is needed to tackle Arkansas' high rate of teen pregnancy and low high school graduation rate.

-- Michael R. Wickline