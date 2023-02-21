Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus Chancellor to retire in June

The chancellor of the Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus will retire effective June 30, the school announced Tuesday.

Bruce Sikes, 60, has been Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus chancellor since 2013. He started out at the two-year school as chief academic officer in 2007 after a career as a teacher, coach and administrator in the kindergarden-through-12th-grade sector.

In Sikes' two leadership positions at the Ozark campus, headcount enrollment increased from 570 students in fall 2007 to 1,709 students in fall 2022 and the campus added a number of academic programs and initiatives.