Bats cause North Little Rock High School to shift to remote learning Wednesday; tonight's basketball games will be played at Charging Wildcat Arena

by Danny Shameer | Today at 7:26 p.m.
FILE — Kids are shown sitting against the glass in the cafeteria between classes at North Little Rock High School in this 2020 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

North Little Rock High School and Center of Excellence students and staff will shift to remote learning on Wednesday because of a bat problem in the main high school building, Superintendent Gregory J. Pilewski said Tuesday.

While the building is closed, exterminators and maintenance staff will work on the problem, Pilewski said in a letter to employees, parents and caregivers.

The boys and girls basketball games scheduled for tonight against Little Rock Central High School will take place as scheduled because the Charging Wildcat Arena is not affected by the bat problem, Pilewski said in the letter.

