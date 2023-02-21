Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bentonville School District to host career fair on Saturday

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Bentonville High School building

BENTONVILLE -- The School District is hosting a career fair this weekend for anyone seeking a job in education.

The event will be at Bentonville High School, 1801 S.E. J St., from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone looking for work as a teacher, paraprofessional, school nurse, bus driver, facilities employee, administrator or another school job is encouraged to attend, according to Leslee Wright, district communications director.

A flyer about the event asks attendees to bring a resume and be prepared for an on-site interview.

Print Headline: Bentonville district holding career fair

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT