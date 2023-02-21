Bentonville School District to host career fair on Saturday

BENTONVILLE -- The School District is hosting a career fair this weekend for anyone seeking a job in education.

The event will be at Bentonville High School, 1801 S.E. J St., from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone looking for work as a teacher, paraprofessional, school nurse, bus driver, facilities employee, administrator or another school job is encouraged to attend, according to Leslee Wright, district communications director.

A flyer about the event asks attendees to bring a resume and be prepared for an on-site interview.