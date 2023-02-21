Body of man found in Jonesboro pond, police say

A man's body was found in a pond near Lakeshore Drive in Jonesboro on Monday, police said.

The body was discovered by residents in the 900 block of Lakeshore Drive by residents, a Facebook post from Jonesboro police said Monday.

“Around 3 p.m. yesterday we got the call about a body in a pond and sent officers and investigators over,” said Sally Smith, a spokesperson for the Jonesboro Police Department.

Smith said the body had been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for identification.

“There was no identification on him and we’ve not made an ID yet,” Smith said Tuesday afternoon.