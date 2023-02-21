COLUMNIST: The first emergency: Teen mental health

The New York Daily News

The past few years have gotten us used to bad news from the Centers for Disease Control. Last week was more of the same, yet this time it had nothing to do with covid. The agency's Youth Risk Behavior Survey found that about one in three high school-age girls had seriously considered suicide, and detailed sharp upticks in sexual violence and overall mental health struggles.

The CDC report makes explicit what many know intuitively: Schools are the first line of defense in nipping these crises in the bud, providing services and activities not just related to mental health but to belonging, with students feeling like they can build community and have someone to go to if they're feeling unmoored or victimized. But as the schools retreat, the problems get worse, culminating in issues like despair and violence.

There are many daunting issues facing our future, from climate change to growing authoritarianism in democratic societies. We are counting on our younger generations to step up and help guide us through, but that can't happen if huge percentages of girls and teenagers are starting off already disillusioned and hopeless. If we don't fix that, we don't fix anything.