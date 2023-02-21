Highland plans Arts of Worship

Highland Ministries, 1320 S. Peach St., will present Arts of Worship at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The event is free and open to the general public.

The service will emphasize how the arts are used in worship, said Gekisha Shaw, Highland's assistant minister of music.

"Arts of Worship is a night of expressing worship and invoking God's presence via different artist forms outside of the norm, such as spoken word and dance," Shaw said. "It's a night of seamless music, scripture, prayer, dance, spoken word and other giftings that bring glory to the Father."

Highland's pastors are the apostle, C.L. and Shameka Mack.

Mental health wellness forum set

Project LIVE (Lifesaving Information and Vaccination Education) will present a Mental Health Wellness Literacy Forum. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hurricane HYPE Center, 3319 S. Ohio St. This forum is free and open to the general public, according to a news release.

The speaker will be Kimberly D. Key-Bell, assistant deputy director of treatment for the Arkansas Division of Youth Services.

A licensed clinical social worker, Key-Bell also has a private practice, Haven Counseling and Consulting. Key-Bell has worked in mental health, substance abuse and community social work since completing her bachelor's and master's degrees in social work at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

"She is dedicated to dispelling the myths about mental illness and substance abuse recovery that routinely keep people -- often minorities, people of color, the impoverished, and the uninsured -- bound and untreated," according to the release.

Generator to host events

The Generator, 435 Main St., a program of Go Forward Pine Bluff, will host several community events, according to a news release. These include:

Feb. 27 -- Business Planning Workshop with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff - Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center, from 5:30- 7 p.m. Details: Angelisa Henry, director of UAPB ASBTDC, (870) 575-8033.

March 14 -- All 5th-grade students in Pine Bluff are invited to the G5 Math Competition at 5:30 p.m. Send emails to kaneshabarnes@gmail.com for the study guide. Details: (870) 663-0200 or stop by the Generator.

March 15 -- Starting a Side Hustle, with UAPB - ASBTDC, 6 p.m. Details: Angelisa Henry, (870) 575-8033.

Ebony founder topic at event

The Alex Foundation and Friends of John H. Johnson Museum will observe Black History Month at Parkview High School at Little Rock at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The observance will include a discussion led by architectural historian, Mason Toms, on the John H. Johnson Museum, a replica home museum of John H. Johnson's childhood home at Arkansas City, according to a news release.

The home museum's vernacular design was an architectural style designed based on local needs, availability of construction materials and reflected local traditions. Found throughout the Arkansas Delta, vernacular architecture originally did not use formally schooled architects, but relied on the design skills and tradition of local builders. Several architectural features are important to the Delta region, including the porch, which not only reflects the Delta climate's high temperatures and humidity, but also the influences of Caribbean and African architecture, according to the release.

A native of Arkansas City, Johnson was the founder and publisher of Johnson Publishing Co. and created the Jet and Ebony magazines. Toms will discuss Johnson's $11 million, 11-story headquarters building, built in 1972 in Chicago's premier business district. Johnson's headquarters was the first Chicago Loop building exclusively designed and constructed by an African American-owned corporation and designed by an African American architect, according to the release.

Toms will also introduce STE+AM (science, technology, engineering, architecture and math) and its connection and relevance to the built environment. Details: www.alex-foundation.org or www.johnhjohnsonmuseum.org.