Crappie biting, but many too small to keep

Beaver Lake

Crappie are biting fair, reports Jon Conklin, fishing guide.

Anglers report catching lots of small crappie with minnows or jigs around brush. Crappie must be 10 inches or longer to keep at Beaver Lake. Bigger crappie are suspended along bends or flats near the old White River channel.

Striped bass fishing is fair, Conklin said. Locate schools of shad with a depth finder and stripers should be near by. Use brood minnows or live shad for bait. Fish for black bass along points close to creek arms. Good lure choices include jerk baits, Alabama rigs or crank baits.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville recommends using minnows or jigs for crappie. Walleye are starting to migrate into the White and War Eagle river arms.

Beaver tailwater

Austin Kennedy, fishing guide, said the Houseman Access area has been good for trout fishing. Try prepared trout baits such as Pautzek Fire Eggs on light tackle near the bottom.

For walleye, fish between the towns of Beaver and Holiday Island. Jig vertically with minnows or soft plastic grubs 10 to 15 feet deep.

Power generation at Beaver Dam takes place mainly on cold mornings and evenings.

Lake Fayetteville

Angela Perea at Lake Fayetteville Marina recommends fishing for crappie close to the main lake channel. Crappie are running on the small side. Jigs are working better than minnows. Experiment with different depths. Black bass fishing is slow.

Lake Sequoyah

Angler Mike McBride said the crappie bite has improved. Fishing close to the timber at the old White River bridge or road bridge over the lake have been good.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends fishing for trout at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons. Try for black bass at any Bella Vista lake with jerk baits, Alabama rigs or crank baits.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass with Ned rigs, plastic worms or square-bill crank baits.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass at Lake Eucha with jerk baits, Alabama rigs or jig and pigs. Try small jigs for crappie.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair largemouth bass fishing at Grand Lake with Alabama rigs or spinner baits around brush or docks. Blue catfish are biting fair on cut bait, shad or shrimp on the main lake. Try hair jigs or small spoons for crappie around brush or docks.

At Lake Tenkiller, crappie are biting well on minnows, tube jigs or worms around brush or docks. Largemouth bass and spotted bass are biting fair on jerk baits, plastic worms or spinner baits round brush or docks.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service reports the best black bass fishing is deep. Use a jigging spoon or Scope Spin 55 to 65 feet deep near shad schools.

Target shallower fish with jerk baits, Alabama rigs or jig and pigs. Bass in the James River arm are biting plastic worms rigged shaky-head style or jig and pigs. Fish along bluff ends eight to 15 feet deep.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff