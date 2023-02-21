Dillard's reports annual profit of $891.6M

Dillard's Inc. on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $289.2 million, or $16.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains and non-recurring gains, came to $14.50 per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period, beating analyst forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.11 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $891.6 million, or $50.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.87 billion.

“We are entering our 85th year of operation in a strong position with today’s results. Fiscal year earnings per share of $50.81 seemed impossible just a couple of years ago, but we have seen what we can do by controlling our inventory and focusing on our customer. From the resulting strong cash flow, we were happy to return $708 million to our shareholders, and the majority of them are our associates,” Dillard’s Chief Executive Officer William T. Dillard, II said in the report.

Excluding three announced store closures, the company operates 247 Dillard’s locations and 27 clearance centers in 29 states and operates an online store at dillards.com. The stores mentioned are at Santa Rosa Mall, Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., Conestoga Mall, Grand Island, Neb. and Metrocenter Mall, Phoenix, Ariz.

Dillard's shares closed Friday at $406.65. U.S. stock markets were closed Monday. The shares have traded between $417.86 and $193 in the past 52 weeks.