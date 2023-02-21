Equity still ideal

Editor, The Commercial:

As Black History Month comes to a close, it is an important time to recognize and to celebrate the numerous contributions that Black individuals have made throughout history, both in the United States and around the world.

This month-long observance provides an opportunity to honor the achievements, culture and history of Black people, while also acknowledging the challenges and struggles they have faced.

By recognizing Black History Month, we can learn about the significant role that Black individuals have played in shaping our society, including in areas such as politics, science, literature, music and art. It is a time to celebrate their accomplishments, as well as the progress that has been made towards greater equality and justice.

Furthermore, Black History Month provides a platform for discussions and conversations about the ongoing struggles of Black communities, including systemic racism, police brutality and other forms of injustice. It is a time to amplify Black voices and to work towards creating a more inclusive and equitable society for all.

In essence, recognizing Black History Month is a crucial step towards building a more diverse, inclusive and just society. By learning about and celebrating the achievements of Black individuals, we can work towards a brighter and more equitable future for all.

Lafayette Woods Jr.,

Jefferson County Sheriff