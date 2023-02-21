Fayetteville library board holds discussion of community study for retreat

FAYETTEVILLE -- The library's board will hold a retreat to discuss the findings of a recent community needs assessment.

Consultant firm the Ivy Group, in Charlottesville, Va., last week presented the board and administrators a yearlong study on what patrons want to see from the library's future operations. The consultant team hosted focus groups and community input sessions, interviewed community leaders and staff and posted surveys online.

The consultants also analyzed census data, regional economic and health studies, information from peer libraries and national marketing data for the city.

The study outlined foundational, enrichment, lifelong learning and connection needs from the community. Respondents in the study said they wanted the library to provide services to address certain needs, such as a lack of broadband access or child care in the city. They also asked for more workshops and job readiness programs. Among recommendations were establishment of a world language center, a branch on the city's west side and a more prominent Bookmobile across town.

The library's Board of Trustees discussed the study at its meeting Monday and decided to hold a retreat to go over the details in depth. Board member Hershey Garner had questions, such as how the consultant team picked peer libraries, whether based on building square footage or a city's population. He also said the library has discussed a potential branch for years, and didn't know whether the consultant team included that context in its findings.

Executive Director David Johnson said he would look into scheduling a retreat and would provide the data the consultants used for the study. He said he saw the study as a springboard to an update of the library's overall strategic plan, which could happen next year. The library's most recent strategic plan was released in 2013.

Board members agreed the study served as a diligent report detailing the community's needs.

"We need to be diligent in our review of it," board member Stan Rodgers said.

In other business, the board voted 7-0 to accept $89,016 from the city's share of American Rescue Plan money to cover revenue lost during the pandemic. The City Council voted to award the money to the library in December for financial losses incurred from March 2021 to March 2022.

The city was awarded $17.9 million in federal pandemic relief money. The amount allocated to the library will go toward its operational needs, said Tamika Ball, the library's director of finance and accounting.

Additionally, Johnson informed the board the library will begin issuing library cards to students enrolled at Northwest Arkansas Community College, regardless of whether they live in the city. The library has a similar policy for students enrolled at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, who do not live in the city.