Federal planning grant to fund study of potential green space in Little Rock over downtown I-30 lanes

A $2 million planning grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation has been awarded to the city of Little Rock to fund design work on a potential deck park situated over the below-grade portion of Interstate 30 between East Sixth and Ninth streets, officials announced Monday.

Officials at the engineering firm Garver wrote the grant application after a local nonprofit group, Fifty for the Future, committed $125,000.

Jim Cargill, the immediate past chairman of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce, told attendees at a news conference that the $2 million sum represented the maximum award under the Department of Transportation's Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program.

The federal program was established as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that Congress approved in 2021.

The Department of Transportation's website describes the pilot as "the first-ever Federal program dedicated to reconnecting communities that were previously cut off from economic opportunities by transportation infrastructure."

Little Rock, the Arkansas Department of Transportation and the Coalition of Little Rock Neighborhoods served as co-applicants for the grant with additional assistance from the chamber, according to a chamber news release. The proposal was submitted last October.

Crews are currently remaking the downtown Little Rock interstate corridor as part of the 30 Crossing project, which began in 2020.

If the deck park project moves forward, a green space would be installed over the interstate lanes. The park could serve as a link between the area of MacArthur Park, including the renovated Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, and neighborhoods east of I-30.

By building a green space over a vehicular artery, Little Rock would join the likes of Dallas, where Klyde Warren Park was constructed over the Woodall Rodgers Freeway.

A preliminary drawing of Little Rock's potential deck park shows tree-lined walking paths, a soccer field and a playground from a bird's-eye view near the East Ninth Street overpass that would normally look down upon lanes full of vehicles. (A Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce official, Buckley O'Mell, cautioned that no park amenities have been decided upon in terms of a final design. "As of right now, we have a blank slate," O'Mell wrote in an email Monday.)

Officials on Monday did not volunteer how much a downtown deck park might cost to construct, but the figure is likely to be high. In Dallas, a total of $110 million was drawn from government sources as well as private donors to create the 5-acre Klyde Warren Park, according to a website for the park.

The news release from the Little Rock chamber noted that the Department of Transportation will begin to award annual construction grants over the next four years.

"These much larger grants are designated for the actual construction work that will be conceived with this planning grant," the release said. "The goal of all parties involved is to utilize the planning grant to facilitate the work necessary to apply for a construction grant in the future."

The vision for a deck park was first shared with the public in 2016 by architect Chris East at a meeting amid preparations for the 30 Crossing project, Cargill said.

"While it was made clear at the time that the deck park couldn't be an official part of the construction project, [Arkansas Department of Transportation] officials agreed the redesign of I-30 would be done in a way that would help facilitate, rather than hinder, the addition of a deck park in the future," Cargill said.

When he learned of the grant award Friday afternoon, at-large Little Rock City Director Dean Kumpuris felt "a little bit like the dog that chased the car and caught it," he recalled at the news conference.

"But we're gonna figure it out," Kumpuris said. "We're gonna work our way through it. We're gonna find the sources for it because we're not gonna let I-30 divide any more of Little Rock."

The job now, Kumpuris suggested, was linking entities like the museum of art with other amenities to eventually reach Riverfront Park "and make it a unified park."

As a former state highway commissioner, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said that in the contentious lead-up to the 30 Crossing project, officials sought to ensure the construction program "would never be [Interstate 630]," referring to the east-west interstate widely viewed as a racial and socioeconomic divider.

"It would never have that footprint of segregation. It would never have that footprint of dissatisfaction from the community sentiment, but to ensure that we focus on how our city continues to unite, grow and transform," Scott said.

The result on display Monday was "built on relationships," he said.

Scott expressed appreciation for the Biden administration and said the grant award "means that the federal government has its eye on Arkansas' state capital city."