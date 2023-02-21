Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Fort Smith police investigate shooting on Brooken Hill Drive near I-540

by Monica Brich | Today at 5:00 a.m.
Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment.

FORT SMITH -- Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning just off Interstate 540.

According to a press release, police said they received several calls at 12:40 a.m. reporting shots being fired at the 2100 block of Brooken Hill Drive. Police found no one had been reported injured, but there had been extensive property damage to a building in the area.

Preliminary investigations revealed a vehicle pulled into a parking lot and the occupant(s) exchanged gunfire with an individual outside of the vehicle, the report said. The vehicle then sped off heading west on Brooken Hill Drive.

Police are asking residents and business owners in the area to review their surveillance cameras between 12:30 to 1 a.m. and contact the police if they captured anything on camera that may assist in this investigation.

Print Headline: Police investigate shooting on Brooken Hill Drive

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT