Fort Smith police investigate shooting on Brooken Hill Drive near I-540

FORT SMITH -- Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning just off Interstate 540.

According to a press release, police said they received several calls at 12:40 a.m. reporting shots being fired at the 2100 block of Brooken Hill Drive. Police found no one had been reported injured, but there had been extensive property damage to a building in the area.

Preliminary investigations revealed a vehicle pulled into a parking lot and the occupant(s) exchanged gunfire with an individual outside of the vehicle, the report said. The vehicle then sped off heading west on Brooken Hill Drive.

Police are asking residents and business owners in the area to review their surveillance cameras between 12:30 to 1 a.m. and contact the police if they captured anything on camera that may assist in this investigation.