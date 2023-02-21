Four arrested on various charges in Washington County

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Aaron Sheets, 39, of 2 Neffwood Lane in Bella Vista, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Sheets was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Corrina Vogt, 41, of 707 Topaz St. in Lowell, was arrested Friday in connection with forgery and financial identity fraud. Vogt was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

University of Arkansas Police

• Matthew Pollard, 20, of 1130 S. Stadium Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with sexual extortion and distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Pollard was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Kevin Samson, 20, of 1326 AG Circle, J-24, in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated residential burglary and battery. Samson was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.