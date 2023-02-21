Hendrix grad Bill Ragsdale directing play at alma mater

A lot has certainly changed in the four decades since Bill Ragsdale graduated from Hendrix College, but the stage he once trod in the Conway college's Cabe Theatre is pretty much the same.

"It's nice to be back on the old boards," he says. "It's the exact same stage — not much has changed."

Ragsdale, an El Dorado native and a 1983 Hendrix graduate, has returned to his alma mater as this semester's Murphy Visiting Theatre Director. He's at the helm of the Hendrix Players production of "The Hope Hypothesis" by Cat Miller, which he describes as a 70-minute "black comedy about bureaucracy and terrorism." It runs Wednesday through Saturday in the Cabe Theatre.

The play's central character, Amena Qamar, is a refugee from war-torn Syria who has emigrated to the United States and fully embraced the American way of life. She has graduated from college and is finishing up her third year of law school with a goal "to bring the cherished American principles of protection under rule of law to the world by working in international humanitarian law," according to a news release. But a flaw in the paperwork on her path toward citizenship suddenly puts her plans in peril.

With funding from the Hendrix-Murphy Foundation Programs in Literature and Language, Murphy Visiting Theatre Directors spend six weeks directing a play, in the process teaching students about how directors interact with scripts and "providing insight into dramaturgy and directing," according to news release.

Ragsdale says the timing was finally right for this campus homecoming, and, 40 years after he graduated, all right, you can consider this his 40th anniversary production.

Lain Shoals (left) plays Amena Qamar with Ryan Fuller as the Teller in “The Hope Hypothesis,” opening Wednesday at Hendrix College in Conway. (Hendrix College Office of Communications/Kendra Baldwin) "Ann Muse, the [theater arts and dance department] chair, and I were classmates," he explains. "She has reached out several times; I was always interested, but my schedule just didn't line up. This year it did."

It also coincides with the emergence of live theater from pandemic restrictions. "Getting back on stage without masks, it sort of rekindles the 3D-ness of it all," he says.

The choice of the play was his: "It's actually a play I did in New York four years ago, in a small theater in the Village," he explains. And because it involves just seven characters, "all in the same day, in the same clothes, no helicopters landing or ships sinking," it works out well for a college theater's limited budget.

What has principally changed since he was on the Hendrix campus as a student has been the demands on students, he notes.

"From my perspective, theater was the fun thing to do, the pre-eminent event of the day," he says. "Now, the students have to deal with social media, the internet, so many demands."

This, he adds, is "almost like a throwback to an earlier time: Every day, a three-hour rehearsal without devices. Paper scripts, ink words." The theater is still using the same light board it had in the 1980s, though of course the lights now use LED lamps.

Director Bill Ragsdale works with Hendrix College students (from left) Lain Shoals as Amena Qamar, Liam Puls as FBI Agent 1 and John Straessle as FBI Agent 2 in a rehearsal for “The Hope Hypothesis.” (Hendrix College Office of Communications/Kendra Baldwin) Ragsdale entered acting school after he left Hendrix; he made his Broadway debut in 1985, replacing Matthew Broderick as the autobiographical lead character Eugene Morris Jerome in Neil Simon's "Biloxi Blues." That same year he played Charley Brewster, who discovers his next-door neighbor is a vampire and recruits a TV show host who starred as an onscreen vampire hunter, in the movie "Fright Night." He also headed up the cast of the 1988 sequel.

TV credits include the lead role in the 1990s Fox series "Herman's Head" and recurring roles on "Ellen" (as Ellen's "last" boyfriend), "Judging Amy," "Less Than Perfect," "Search Party" and "Justified," as well as guest appearances on dozens of other episodic series.

You'll be able to see him in a "couple of weeks" on CBS' "The Equalizer" and, in April, in a small role in the movie "Renfield," with Nicholas Hoult as the title character and Nicolas Cage as Count Dracula. "I'll be revisiting my comedic vampire tropes," he says.

Meanwhile, he's at a crossroads, working to "figure out what's next," and glad to have an opportunity to "add a little theater" and to direct.

And vis a vis the current play: "The kids are really, really fun."

‘The Hope Hypothesis’