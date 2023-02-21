Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Hogs offer Maryland grad transfer O-lineman

by Richard Davenport | Today at 5:08 p.m.
Maryland offensive lineman Mason Lunsford (78) lines up against Penn State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. Penn State won 31-14. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Arkansas has offered Maryland graduate transfer offensive lineman Mason Lunsford, who announced his departure from the Terrapins on Feb. 18. 

Lunsford, 6-7, 305 pounds, started all but 1 game the last 2 seasons – 13 in 2021 and 12 in 2022.

Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos coached Lunsford the past two seasons before joining Sam Pittman's staff in Fayetteville. 

He has also been offered by Louisville, Tulane, James Madison, Houston, Buffalo and North Carolina-Charlotte.

Lunsford, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, was a consensus 3-star recruit in the 2019 class and picked Maryland over other offers from Virginia, Air Force, Army and Massachusetts out of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Md.

