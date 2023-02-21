• Princess Beatrix, the 85-year-old former Dutch queen, broke her wrist in a skiing accident and "has undergone surgery for the break and returned to the Netherlands" to recover at home, the Royal House said in a statement.

• Erik Angeles was jailed on a $2 million bond after members of the North Texas Sheriff's Criminal Interdiction Unit found about 42,000 fentanyl pills in his vehicle during a traffic shop, according to the Smith County sheriff's office.

• Julius Freeman, 21, of Memphis faces several charges, including facilitation of second-degree murder, after admitting to providing a rifle and driving someone to and from shootings that left one person dead and 10 others hurt, according to an affidavit.

• Mehdi Matin, Iran's top diplomat in the United Kingdom, was summoned after journalists for a Farsi-language TV channel based in London, informed by police of threats, moved its broadcasts to Washington to "make clear the U.K. will not tolerate threats to life and media freedom," the Foreign Office said.

• Bomani Africa, 62, of Philadelphia was sentenced to a decade in prison for robbing banks in 2014 in Trumbull, Conn., and Stratford, Conn., and awaits sentencing in the 2022 contract killing of a New Jersey political consultant.

• Timothy Haslett, a 40-year-old of Excelsior Springs, Mo., accused of keeping a woman captive in his basement and sexually assaulting her, was indicted on new charges including rape, sodomy, second-degree assault and kidnapping, prosecutors announced.

• Khalil al-Sawadi and his wife adopted his newborn niece, Afraa, who was born under the earthquake rubble of her late family's home, and said the Syrian baby will be raised alongside her six cousins and "keep the memory alive of her father, mother and siblings."

• King Carl XVI Gustaf, 76, the longest reigning monarch in Sweden, underwent a planned surgery "in the heart area," the palace said in a statement, adding that he thanks the public "for all the support and the warmth shown to him and feels grateful for Swedish healthcare."