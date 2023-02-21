It’s not all hot air for UA target





University of Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos could be hosting a major target and 4-star quarterback for an unofficial visit in the near future.

Enos recruited quarterback Air Noland while at Maryland and has been relentless in doing so in Fayetteville along with Coach Sam Pittman and running backs coach Jimmy Smith.

"Arkansas has been recruiting me very heavy," Noland said. "All gas no brakes type of recruiting. They love the heck out of me. Coach Enos, Coach Pittman, Coach Jimmy. They love the heck out of me.They're very interactive with me on a daily basis. I plan to get up to Fayetteville very soon.

"I've been looking at a couple of dates like March 4th, March 10th."

Noland, 6-3, 192 pounds, of Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes has more than 30 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn. Texas A&M, Miami, Maryland, Ole Miss, Louisville, Colorado and others.

Enos has tutored five current NFL quarterbacks, Brandon Allen, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer along with former NFL quarterbacks Drew Stanton and Tony Pike.

"He's telling me on a daily basis he can get me to the level I want to get to in life which is the NFL, and he's coached a couple of lefties," Noland said. "So I think me coming in and being a lefty at Arkansas possibly wouldn't be a surprising thing to Coach Enos and I think it would make his job easier because he's done it before.

"Coach Enos has been recruiting me since he was at Maryland and he when he went to Arkansas and got on [staff] at Arkansas, he's been been the same way. Coach Enos is a great coach, and I have a lot of respect for him."

ON3.com rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 8 quarterback and the No. 95 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class. He completed 236 of 323 passes for 4,095 yards, 55 touchdowns while only having 4 interceptions as a junior as he led the Panthers to a 15-0 record and the school's first ever Class 6A state title.

Noland has been impressed with Pittman during the recruiting process.

"Coach Pittman loves the heck out of ball," said Noland, who has a 3.4 grade-point average. "I can tell he's a family guy. He loves his family and loves Arkansas. He loves the staff he has around him, and he thinks I could be a program changer at the University of Arkansas.

"I would love to get up to Arkansas. Coach Pittman has been on me heavy. He came down and visited my school twice, so it's just about making it happen at this point, but I can't wait."

His full name is Prentiss Air Noland. His middle name was handed down from his father, who earned the nickname while excelling in basketball at nearby Tri-Cities High School.

"They called him Air Jordan, and he just told them to call him Air, and that was his nickname in high school," Noland said. "Of course, he passed it down to me and actually gave it to me as a middle name. That's been my name. Some people still call me Prentiss to this day but majority of the people call me Air."

Noland gave a timeline on reducing his list of schools and making his college decision.

"I definitely should be narrowing things down pretty, pretty soon, but I definitely think before the season is a great time to make my decision," Noland said.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Air Noland highlights

