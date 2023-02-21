Jelly Roll brings Backroad Baptism Tour to Rogers Aug. 24

The "Son of a Sinner" and his friends are coming to Northwest Arkansas.

Multi-genre hit maker Jelly Roll with special guests Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and host Josh Adam Meyers bring Jelly Roll's Backroad Baptism Tour to the Walmart AMP on Aug. 24 as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 6 p.m. Music starts at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $39.75-$99.75 plus applicable fees. Presales start on Feb. 22. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24.

Jelly Roll recently announced the Backroad Baptism Tour, which will feature performances with Ashley McBryde, Chase Rice, Elle King, Merkules, Three 6 Mafia and Yelawolf for other dates around the country.

Jelly Roll's "Son of a Sinner" spent 25 weeks on Billboard's Emerging Artist Chart, scored his first No. 1 on country radio, and earned a two-week No. 1 on rock radio. More recently, he released "she" as well as his current radio hit, "Need a Favor" -- both from his forthcoming album. Having independently amassed more than 4 billion career streams to date, Jelly Roll made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2022. His 2020 single "Save Me" -- a confessional, vulnerable expression of self-doubt -- has earned more than 155 million views on YouTube.

Purchase tickets and add-ons such as reserved parking, fast track and lawn chair rentals to Jelly Roll's Aug. 24 show at www.amptickets.com.