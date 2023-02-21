Legislative committee OKs bill to allow retired state teacher retirement system members to be rehired after a 4-month separation period

The Legislature's Joint Committee on Public Retirement and Social Security Programs on Monday advanced a bill that would allow retired Arkansas Teacher Retirement System members to be rehired by a system-covered employer after a four-month separation period.

Under existing state law, the required separation period before retired system members can be rehired by a system-covered employer is six months.

In a voice vote, the committee endorsed Senate Bill 117 by Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton. The bill could be used to help recruit some retired teachers back into the classroom if they want to return, he said.

Reducing the required separation period before retired members can be rehired by a system-covered member from six months to four months is "as close as we can get to the IRS guidelines without stepping over the line and bringing the IRS into our business, per our actuary," Hammer said.

"The last thing we want to do is have the IRS come back in and mess up somebody's retirement system or mess up our retirement system," he said.

System Executive Director Clint Rhoden said this is an issue that school district superintendents have often raised to him.

"I always keep getting questions [about] is there any way to shorten the six-month separation period," he said. "We have studied this for a couple of years, and our initial indication was, no, we think that is probably as short as we can get it.

Rhoden said system officials learned through more questioning of tax attorneys that the IRS "does not actually have a set number of months that you have to separate [from employment]."

"They just have [these] facts and circumstances that you have to have a bona fide termination from employment, and it could change for every circumstance out there," he said.

Rhoden said "we looked at our circumstances for a separation period [and] we ran three months up the flagpole to start a conversation."

"That conversation got changed to where four months could be viewed as a reasonable separation from service, considering that most retirees retire on July 1," he said. "They wouldn't be eligible to come back to service until Nov. 1. That is in the middle of the first semester. It's a little bit more difficult to hold a position open artificially in that circumstance, so that's why we settled essentially on this four-month separation period."

Rhoden said the bill is "a compromise" between the retirement system and school district superintendents "to maybe try to get some educators back in the system."

In response to a question from state Rep. Andrew Collins, D-Little Rock, Rhoden said he knows of other retirement systems in other states with separation periods that range from three months, which "we don't think really works for our system," to a year.

Afterward, Rhoden said system members must have 28 years of service or have attained the age of 60 in order to receive full retirement benefits.

If a member meets the definition of the normal retirement age, the member is allowed to continue to work after filing for retirement, without having to separate from employment, he said.

The system's normal retirement age was 65 in the past before the system expanded through a 2021 law the normal retirement age to also be at least age 60 with 38 years of service, for a Rule of 98 with age and service totaling 98 years, Rhoden said.

House Bill 1201 would fill in the normal retirement age gap with the Rule of 98 for ages 61 through 64, he said. The House and Senate have approved HB1201. For example, effective July 1, 2023, if a member is age 62 with 36 years of service, they meet the definition of normal retirement age and are allowed to remain working and draw their retirement without a separation period, he said.

JUDICIAL RETIREMENT

In other action, the committee endorsed Senate Bill 78 by Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, which would allow members of the Arkansas Judicial Retirement System who forfeit their retirement benefits by serving longer than state law allows to be paid back their member contributions to the system.

Hickey said his bill also would no longer require a judge in the system who has forfeited his retirement benefits by serving longer than state law allows to pay their member contributions into the system.

A judge who is eligible to retire and turns 70 before his next election must forfeit their retirement benefits under current state law, and if a judge is not otherwise eligible to retire at age 70, he can complete his current elected term without forfeiting his retirement benefits, according to the committee's actuary, Jody Carreiro.

It's rare for a judge to forfeit his retirement benefits by serving longer than state law allows.

Afterward, Hickey said he doesn't plan to ask the committee to consider his Senate Bill 77, which is aimed at no longer requiring justices or judges to forfeit their retirement benefits for serving beyond the age of 70, if the Legislature enacts SB78.

The Judicial Council supports SB78 but opposes SB77, said Marty Sullivan, director of the state's Administrative Office of the Courts.

TREASURER AND RETIREMENT BOARDS

Under House Bill 1306 by Rep. Jon Eubanks, R-Paris, the state treasurer would be replaced by the state's securities commissioner as a member of the board of trustees of the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, the Arkansas Public Retirement System and Arkansas State Highway Employees Retirement System.

Eubanks said Monday that "the stakeholders" felt there was a potential conflict between the state treasurer's memberships on the three retirement system boards and the state treasurer's role under House Bill 1307.

HB1307 by Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, would authorize the state treasurer to divest certain state investments because of the use of environmental, social justice or governance-related metrics. The bill was approved by the House of Representatives last week and is in the Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee.

At the direction of the attorney general, the state treasurer would be required under HB1307 to prepare, maintain and provide to each state governmental entity a list of financial service providers that discriminate against energy companies or firearms entities or otherwise refuse to deal based on environmental, social justice and other governance-related factors, or ESG factors. Wardlaw has said the bill exempts indirect holdings of the state's retirement systems.

Eubanks said removing the state treasurer from the three state retirement system boards would prevent questions about the integrity of HB1307.

He said he agreed with the committee's co-chairs' request not to ask the retirement committee to take action on his HB1306 until next Monday, and that hinges on whether the Senate approves HB1307.

State Treasurer Mark Lowery said Monday in a written statement that "I would have no more conflict than any of the other members of the boards who have a personal benefit in any decisions they make in regards to the retirement systems."

There is no reason to undermine more than 50 years of historical precedent under which the state treasurer has served on the retirement boards as a statewide elected official, he said.



