Abuse of newspaper

The opinions of your newest columnist Robert Steinbuch draw outraged responses from the objects of his attacks forced to condemn his substantive misrepresentations and falsehoods. Acknowledging that I am one of those personally offended by Steinbuch's misrepresentations in a particular column, his respondents get the upper hand by revealing his outrageous perversions of facts. And so it is in Jeff Hankins' "A point-by-point response from ASU" (Feb. 12) to Steinbuch's column "Boss Hogg as ASU's role model" (Jan. 29).

However, in his attack on ASU, Steinbuch has gone well beyond the bounds of journalism and indeed honesty: He has used his column to attack ASU on a matter in which he is an attorney for the plaintiff in an active lawsuit against ASU. Whether Steinbuch has a monetary interest in the lawsuit or is providing representation pro bono, his use of the Democrat-Gazette to argue the case without acknowledging his personal interest is dishonest and an abuse of the newspaper and its readers.

I believe Steinbuch's employment as a columnist should be terminated immediately.

DAVID F. SOLOMON

Helena

On education matters

For those readers interested in preserving "public" education in Arkansas, they should read Gwen Faulkenberry's column in the Feb. 19 issue of this paper in the Perspective section.

As a retired educator of 47 years' teaching, 40 of those in my home state of Arkansas, like Ms. Faulkenberry, I am extremely concerned about the governor's LEARNS Act. The promise of a $50,000 beginning salary is needed to attract excellent teachers, but doing away with incentives for future years will not encourage good teachers to fill the shortage we now have.

I believe the attempt by Sarah Sanders to fill our state with charter and private schools will eventually destroy public education in our state. Ron DeSantis' man brought here is no savior for our schools; he will destroy what is left of good ones.

I suggest those interested in quality education for all contact their legislative reps and ask for specifics. Sanders may be a political expert, but she is not trained in education matters.

JOHN W. "DOC" CRAWFORD

Arkadelphia

Open your checkbook

I don't know what you are paying Gwen Faulkenberry, but it's not enough.

ROY WHITEHEAD

Conway

Won't take that risk

Re the letter by Gregg Mueller about debt: Thumbs up. A well-thought-out and expressed plan of action that could save our country if only our politicians would act. Unfortunately, our politicians are never going to kill the goose that lays their golden eggs.

ROD GARNER

Russellville

Truth of the matter

Beauty, it is said, is in the eye of the beholder. As the president's State of the Union address and the Republican response to it show, so is truth.

The president called out Republicans for wanting to cut or kill Social Security and Medicare. His hecklers responded with shouts of "liar." Who was telling the truth?

Paul Krugman in The New York Times recently presented a short history of Republican efforts to kill these two popular programs going back 40 years. Every time it appeared they might have a chance, Republicans proposed cuts, going back to Reagan. Remember Dubya's proposal to privatize? Most recently Sen. Rick Scott called for "sunsetting" all federal programs, and that would clearly include Social Security.

Remember that Obamacare passed without a single Republican vote. Then, states run by Republicans took advantage of a politically motivated Supreme Court ruling to turn down billions of dollars in federal aid and opt out of extending Medicaid benefits to many of their lower-income citizens--a move at once cruel and stupid. Arkansas can thank God and Mike Beebe that we avoided that disaster.

The historical record is clear that President Biden was perfectly correct in claiming that Republicans have long worked against Social Security and Medicare and that they have opposed any programs that actually help ordinary citizens.

In her response to the State of the Union address, our governor called Biden and his administration "crazy" at least three times, and Biden himself "unfit." If crazy means beliefs unrelated to reality, it sounds like the term may apply better to Republicans, though my personal choice would be "evil."

ROGER A. WEBB

Little Rock

Focus on other issues

Legislators, enough is enough. What's with all these laws that concern sex in one way or another?

My suggestion is for you fellas to cut back on your consumption of the little blue pill and start eating some of that saltpeter Jell-O served down at Tucker Prison. They say the strawberry banana is a crowd-pleaser.

Speaking of prisons, Arkansas is ranked the fifth-highest state in incarceration of its citizens per capita, 942 per 100,000. Maybe if you got your testosterone level down a notch or two you could focus on a real problem we have here in Arkansas. No, more prison beds is not the answer. All that does is get us closer to a No. 1 ranking.

Please, eat more Jell-O and start focusing on at least one issue that is not sex-related.

TOM HARDING

Bentonville