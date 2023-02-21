Little Rock City Directors OK purchase of land for homeless village development

The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday approved the purchase of two parcels on West Roosevelt Road meant to serve as the location of a planned shelter and micro-home village for homeless individuals.

A resolution approved with other items as part of the city board’s consent agenda authorizes the mayor to buy roughly 3.19 acres at 3405 and 3511 W. Roosevelt Road from Dale McGinnis for $200,000.

Funding for the purchase will be drawn from the pool of direct aid provided to Little Rock as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the city board voted in favor of a measure to provide sewer service to the county’s proposed community of micro-homes.

The resolution was approved in an 8-2 vote after Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde briefly took questions from City Director Brenda “B.J.” Wyrick of Ward 7. City Directors Joan Adcock and Wyrick voted against adoption of the resolution.

