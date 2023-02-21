Sections
Little Rock resolution opposing water rate hikes delayed

by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 9:13 p.m.
A trickle of water comes out of the faucet of Mary Gaines a resident of the Golden Keys Senior Living apartments in her kitchen in Jackson, Miss., Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

The Little Rock Board of Directors at a meeting Tuesday agreed to a two-week delay of a vote on a proposed resolution expressing opposition to a 10-year series of water rate hikes recently approved by Central Arkansas Water’s board.

The resolution’s sponsor, City Director Lance Hines of Ward 5, asked for the deferral, citing his “negotiations” with Central Arkansas Water officials. He suggested Little Rock was still within its 90-day window to respond to the water utility’s action.

Because Central Arkansas Water was born out of a 2001 agreement between the cities of Little Rock and North Little Rock, both city councils would have to vote against the rate hikes to prevent the first set of increases from going into effect on July 1.

So far, North Little Rock elected officials have shown no indication that they plan to cast a vote of opposition.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details.

