LIVE UPDATES: No. 6 Arkansas vs Grambling

Pregame:

It's a windy afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium for Arkansas' home opener against Grambling with the temperature in the mid-60s and a 14-mph breeze blowing in from right field.

Arkansas (2-1) had mixed results in the 2023 College Baseball Showdown last weekend, recording wins against TCU and Oklahoma State as well as an 18-6 loss to TCU.

This is the Razorbacks' first midweek home opener since 2003.

Dating back to last season, Arkansas has played 19 consecutive games away from home. Today's matchup is the first of 18 consecutive games at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Freshman RHP Ben Bybee is slated to make his first collegiate start. He struck out one of two batters he faced against TCU.

Probable starters: Arkansas RHP Ben Bybee (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Grambling LHP Jacorey Boudreaux (0-0, 9.00 ERA)

Lineup:

1. Tavian Josenberger CF

2. Peyton Stovall 2B

3. Jared Wegner LF

4. Brady Slaves 1B

5. Kendall Diggs DH

6. Jace Bohrofen RF

7. Jayson Jones 3B

8. Parker Rowland C

9. John Bolton SS



