LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks host Georgia

7:42, 1H - Arkansas 27, Georgia 11

Arkansas continues to operate at a high level on each end of the floor.

Jalen Graham put down a big dunk then Makhel Mitchell added a short jump hook to give Arkansas its largest lead of the night at 16 points. Those buckets followed a 15-2 run for the Razorbacks over 5:40.

Arkansas is 12 of 20 from the field, including 10 of 15 inside the arc. Nick Smith and Ricky Council have provided the perimeter hits to this point.

Georgia is 4-of-13 shooting with 5 turnovers.

The Razorbacks have done a great job attacking the Bulldogs' zone and not settling for jumpers. And Graham has been solid passing out of it, assisting on Smith's triple and finding Council open in the right corner once, although he didn't pull the trigger.

11:00, 1H - Arkansas 18, Georgia 8

That was an impressive stretch defensively for the Razorbacks.

They held Georgia to 1 of 4 from the field and forced 1 turnover between the media timeouts. The Bulldogs are now 3 of 11 with 4 giveaways.

Anthony Black has been active on both ends. Moments ago, he recorded a steal as a help defender then went coast-to-coast for a tough layup through contact.

Black has 6 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist and 2 steals. He has 27 steals now in his last nine-plus games.

Ricky Council found Makhi Mitchell for a dunk earlier, plus the foul. Mitchell completed the three-point play at the line.

Arkansas is 8 of 15 from the field, including 7 of 11 inside the arc.

14:38, 1H - Arkansas 11, Georgia 6

The Razorbacks are off to solid starts on both ends.

Anthony Black has a pair of interior scores and an assist on a Ricky Council three-pointer, and Nick Smith knocked down a nice pull-up jumper to give Arkansas an early 6-3 lead.

Devo Davis opened the scoring tonight with a layup that was assisted by Makhi Mitchell, who was double teamed on the left block on the Razorbacks' first possession. Mitchell also has two early rebounds and a block.

Georgia's buckets have come on a pair of and-1s. The Bulldogs are 2 of 7 from the field and 0 of 2 beyond the arc with 3 turnovers.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Anthony Black, Nick Smith, Devo Davis, Jordan Walsh and Makhi Mitchell

It does not appear forward Kamani Johnson will be available tonight. He wore a walking boot when the team came on the floor for shootaround roughly an hour before tipoff.

The Razorbacks over the weekend snapped a two-game losing streak in SEC play with an 84-65 win over Florida in Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas enters play tonight at 18-9 overall and 7-7 in conference games.

Arizona State transfer Jalen Graham scored a career-high 26 points against the Gators. He does not have back-to-back double-figure games this season, so that and how/if the Razorbacks go to him offensively may be something to keep an eye on.

Ricky Council, who came off the bench Saturday for the first time since Jan. 11, added 15 points on 6 of 10 from the floor and 7 rebounds. Black pitched in 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals.

Black is averaging 14.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.5 steals per game in the last 11 outings. He has shot the three at a 35.7% clip in that span.

Smith had 10 points on 4 of 12 from the field in his first start since Dec. 17. According to HoopLens data, Arkansas’ offense has operated at a 1.08 point-per-possession rate with him on the floor since his recent return.

The Razorbacks are averaging 5.3 blocks per game this season and have rejected at least 5 shots in 8 straight games. They are No. 1 in SEC play with a block rate of 13.7%, per KenPom.

Georgia’s starters: Terry Roberts, Kario Oquendo, Justin Hill, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Braelen Bridges

The Bulldogs are coming off a 49-point loss at Alabama on Saturday. They had won back-to-back home games against Kentucky and LSU before the blowout loss.

Mike White, in his first year at Georgia after resigning at Florida after last season, has his team at 16-11 overall and 6-8 inside the league. It has been a solid turnaround considering the Bulldogs in 2021-22 lost 17 of 18 games against SEC opponents.

KenPom data shows Georgia is 10th in league-only games in offensive and defensive efficiency. One of the team’s few strengths is getting to the free throw line.

The Bulldogs own a free throw rate (free throws attempted divided by field goals attempted) of 44.7%. That is the best figure in the SEC.

Roberts, a Bradley transfer, and Oquendo lead the team in scoring at 14.3 and 11.4 points per game, respectively. Bridges and Hill are tied for third at 8.9 per outing.

Mardrez McBride, a 6-2 guard, has played in Bud Walton Arena before. He was a member of the North Texas team that lost 69-54 to the Razorbacks in November 2020. He finished with eight points.