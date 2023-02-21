Mulberry police officer seen in viral use-of-force arrest video reinstated after administrative leave

MULBERRY -- A police officer who was on administrative leave in connection with the use of force during an arrest that was recorded and went viral in August has been reinstated.

Police Chief Shannon Gregory confirmed to KHOG that Thell Riddle resumed his duties Friday after being under investigation. "State prosecutors" reportedly informed the Police Department charges weren't going to be filed against Riddle.

Gregory didn't respond to two phone messages left with the department Monday requesting comment.

Riddle, along with then-deputies Levi White and Zackary King of the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, was recorded on video using force while arresting Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, S.C., about 10:40 a.m. Aug. 21 outside the Kountry Xpress convenience store in Mulberry. The video showed the officers repeatedly punching and kneeing Worcester, as well as telling a bystander to get away from the scene.

An officer identified as White in a federal civil rights lawsuit Worcester filed Aug. 29 was also shown slamming Worcester's head to the pavement.

Worcester was arrested in connection with second-degree battery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, possessing an instrument of crime, criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and first-degree terroristic threatening after the incident, according to the Sheriff's Office's online inmate roster. He was released from jail on $15,000 bail Aug. 22.

White and King were suspended with pay from the Sheriff's Office following Worcester's arrest. They were fired effective Sept. 29 with a recommendation for decertification due to "excessive use of force," according to records from the Arkansas Division on Law Enforcement Standards and Training.

White and King were arrested and arraigned on one count each of deprivation of rights under color of law in U.S. District Court on Jan. 24 in connection with Worcester's arrest. Both pleaded not guilty, and a jury trial was set for April 3 before U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes in Fort Smith, according to court records.

White's and King's indictment, filed Jan. 11, accuses them of striking Worcester multiple times while Worcester was on the ground, causing bodily injury.

Riddle wasn't arrested.

Connor Hagan of the FBI's Little Rock office said bureau agents and U.S. Marshals Service deputies took White and King into custody Jan. 24 in connection with the investigation the FBI, the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Department of Justice opened into Worcester's arrest.

Attorney Emily White said she was appointed special prosecuting attorney for the Arkansas State Police's independent investigation into the use of force in Worcester's arrest.