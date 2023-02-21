OPINION | NATE ALLEN: Owens-Delerme should deliver heptathlon championship to Arkansas during SEC indoor meet

FAYETTEVILLE -- For the Arkansas Razorbacks men, University of Michigan transfer Ayden Owens-Delerme won 2022 NCAA national championships in the Indoor heptathlon and Outdoor decathlon but never a SEC championship.

That likely changes with Coach Chris Bucknam's Razorbacks men and Coach Lance Harter's Razorbacks women hosting the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships Friday and Saturday at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track.

Owens-Delerme Friday and Saturday competes in his first-ever SEC Indoor heptathlon.

Like Kevin Lazas, Arkansas' lone ever previous NCAA Indoor heptathlon champion on Bucknam's 2013 NCAA Indoor champions, Bucknam and field events coach Travis Geopfert believed the Razorbacks could win the SEC without heptathlon spending Lazas just two weeks before the NCAA Indoor.

Same with Owens-Delerme last year skipping the heptathlon and decathlon for individual events on Arkansas' SEC Indoor and Outdoor champions.

That was the 2023 plan until Owens-Delerme paid a price well worth it. His 2022 Outdoor season exhaustively extended late summer placing fourth as Puerto Rico's first-ever World Championships decathlete.

So while heptathlon teammates Yariel Soto Torrado and Daniel Spejcher were posting likely NCAA qualifiers in January, Owens-Delerme competed only in individual events and Arkansas' nationally leading 4 x 400 relay.

"We just didn't want to put him out there at the end of January with some little tings and things in his legs when he wasn't ready," Bucknam said. "Kind of like a pitcher with a sore arm. You don't want to pitch him until you know he's ready. So the plan is to get the job done and get qualified."

And likely net Arkansas 10 first-place SEC team points.

Led by Owens-Delerme, school 5,000-meter record holder Patrick Kiprop, national 400-meter dash leader Chris Bailey, horizontal jumpers Wayne Pinnock and Carey McLeod and shotputter Jordan West, it seems head coach/distance coach Bucknam, sprints coach Doug Case and Geopfert assemble a powerhouse strongly SEC favored.

Ever cautious, particularly after recently losing sub-4-minute miler Lexington Hilton of Green Forest to a stress fracture, Bucknam asserts of his team's potential, "I'll let you know after the meet."

Harter, retiring to volunteer coach at the outdoor's season end with six national championships and seven SEC triple crowns on his Cross Country-Indoor-Outdoor Hall of Fame resume, awaits his SEC Fayetteville finale off Arkansas an unaccustomed second at the 2022 SEC Outdoor and Cross Country meets to national Outdoor champion Florida and Alabama.

"We are getting tired of getting second places in the SEC," Harter said.

Paced by miler/3000 runner Lauren Gregory, NCAA pole vault leader Amanda Fassold and nationally contending sprints and hurdlers Britton Wilson and Ackera Nugent, Harter, vault coach Bryan Compton and sprints coach/head coach in waiting Chris Johnson defend their SEC Indoor title vs. reigning NCAA Indoor/Outdoor champion Florida.

"The last time I doped it out us and Florida doubled the score on the third place team," Harter said. "One of us is going to have a great meet and end up second."