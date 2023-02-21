Sections
NLR police probe death of man shot

by Ashley Savage | Today at 3:46 a.m.

North Little Rock police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in the area of 2400 Parker St., according to a news release from the department.

Police responded to a call just before 6 p.m. Monday where they discovered a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, who has not been identified, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, the release said. Police and detectives were still processing the scene and conducting interviews Monday night.

Print Headline: NLR police probe death of man shot

