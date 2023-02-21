NWA Outdoors: Opportunities abound to trek a trail, learn about birds





Hill Hikers walk Fayetteville

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, welcomes all walkers to join a walk on Wednesday in Fayetteville. Registration is from 9:30 - 10 a.m. at Walgreens, 524 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville.

The walk will start and end at Walgreens, where participants may choose either a 5- or 10-kilometer walk. The walk winds along the Razorback Greenway.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Learn about purple martins

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host a free program on purple martins at 2 p.m. Sunday at the visitor center.

George Ballard, with 53 years of experience studying and hosting purple martins, will present tips on attracting and caring for purple martins, purple martin housing options and dispel myths about these popular birds.

For more information call the park office, (479) 789-5000.

Trek visits Bella Vista trails

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike March 3 along the Sick-A-More and Down Under trails in Bella Vista. This is a 6-mile out and back hike.

All hikers are welcome. Those interested should contact Bev Munstermann, (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net for information. Go to bvhikingclub.com for club information.

Trout Unlimited sets banquet

The Arkansas chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its 37th annual conservation and fundraising banquet at 5:30 p.m March 3 at the Fayetteville Town Center.

The event will include dinner at 6:30 p.m., live auctions, silent auctions and prize drawings for an array of fishing and outdoor gear. Money raised enables the chapter to hold youth programs, Beaver tailwater cleanups, habitat improvements and fishing line recycling. Tickets are $55 for a single ticket, $95 for a couple and $20 for youths 16 and under. A table for four is $350. A table for eight is $600.

Visit https://events.eventgroove.com/event/37th-annual-conservation-fundraising-banquet-72203 to register.

Dinner aids wild turkey programs

Benton County Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will host its annual banquet March 4 at the Benton County Fairgrounds. The event benefits conservation and education programs of the federation.

The event includes dinner, live auctions, silent auctions and prize drawings. For more information contact Chris Hinkle, (620) 215-0033.

Effort targets invasive plants

Beaver Watershed Alliance will hold three events to remove invasive plants at area parks.

On March 5, removal will be from 2 to 4 p.m. along the Saddle Up Trail at Kessler Mountain Regional Park in Fayetteville. Plant removal at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville will be from 2 to 5 p.m. March 9. Lake Atalanta in Rogers will be the site from 1 to 3 p.m. April 16.

To volunteer contact the alliance at info@beaverwatershedalliance.org or (479) 750 8007.

See birds at Shores Lake

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip to Shores Lake in the Ozark National Forest at 9 a.m. March 18. Meet at at the Shores Lake picnic area entrance on the west side of the lake.

This area features mature shortleaf pine habitat that's the best place in the region to find brown-headed nuthatch. Birders will also keep an eye out for red crossbills, which have been seen in this area. An optional afternoon trip will be to Frog Bayou Wildlife Management area near Alma.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome. Audubon membership is not required to attend. For more information contact Taylor Long, mtaylorlong@hey.com or (479) 530-9084.

Talk fishing with experts

A free program on fishing for black bass, crappie, walleye and striped bass at Beaver Lake is set for 2 p.m. March 19 at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area visitor center east of Rogers.

Four accomplished Beaver Lake anglers will give brief presentations, then the one-hour program will open up for questions from the audience. Payton and Tiffany Usrey of Springdale will offer tips for catching crappie. Nick Frakes, a leading bass tournament angler, will talk black bass fishing. Jon Conklin, a fishing guide from Goshen, will give tips for catching walleye and striped bass.



