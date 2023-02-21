Other Days





100 years ago

Feb. 21, 1923

• County Judge Charles E. Moyer yesterday issued a statement explaining the local bills affecting Pulaski County introduced in the House of the state legislature Monday night. Judge Moyer recommended that this legislation be enacted at the last meeting of the Pulaski County Quorum Court and his recommendations were endorsed by a committee of the body. Provisions of the bill would reduce the number of members of the Equalization Board, require the collector to deposit all funds collected in a depository at Interest and limit the compensation of county officers.

50 years ago

Feb. 21, 1973

• The Student Government Association at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock will offer four short courses beginning next week in its "Free University" program. Subjects offered are: Basic needlepoint, history of the Kennedy and Johnson administrations, self-defense for women and personal interpersonal communications. The needlepoint class will meet twice a week for six weeks and the other classes will meet once a week for six to eight weeks.

25 years ago

Feb. 21, 1998

CONWAY -- The board of trustees of the University of Central Arkansas approved new minimum admission requirements Friday, maintaining what the university contends are the highest admission standards in the state. Under the new plan, students to be admitted on a conditional basis must have a 3.0 grade point average, be in the top third of their high school class or score 17 or higher on all parts of the American College Test. The changes, which will take effect in the fall of 1999, will increase the grade point requirement from 2.75, the class status from the top 40 percent and lower the test score minimum from 19. The changes affect students who are being admitted on a conditional basis, meaning they have to meet certain requirements beyond those being admitted unconditionally. Typically, those standards can require some additional courses and academic advising and a requirement to maintain a certain grade point average.

10 years ago

Feb. 21, 2013

• Arkansans would be required to provide photo identification to vote under legislation that cleared the state Senate on Wednesday. Supporters and foes disagreed on whether the measure would increase or decrease voter turnout. Also, bills restructuring the state's lottery-financed scholarship program and allowing college and university employees with permits to carry concealed weapons on campus advanced through legislative committees.



