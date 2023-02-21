PB Delta Sigma Theta alumnae celebrate Founders Day





The Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. celebrated its 110th Founders Day with a closed re-dedication ceremony, Founders Day observance, and luncheon at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

"Fortitude Rising: Impacting Our Sisterhood And Communities" was the theme.

Deloris Pickens –Massey, a Hot Springs Area Alumnae Chapter member, was the luncheon speaker.

Massey is a 1965 graduate of Townsend Park High School and a 1969 graduate of Arkansas AM&N College (now the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.)

She also received a master's degree from the University of Central Arkansas. She was initiated into Delta Sigma Theta Sorority the fall of 1967.

Massey's work experiences took her to West Memphis, Detroit, Mich., and eventually Hot Springs, where she was a high school Spanish teacher, cheer coach, and an intervention specialist. She retired after 41 years in public education.

She has traveled throughout Europe, Russia, East Africa, Mexico and Central America. Her memberships include NAACP, UAPB Alumni Association, and Roanoke Baptist Church, where her husband was the pastor.

Delta Sigma Theta was founded on Jan. 13, 1913, by 22 collegiate women at Howard University to promote academic excellence and provide assistance to those in need. The founders envisioned an organization committed to sisterhood, scholarship, service and addressing the social issues of the time.

"Those 22 founders looked back at their past and assessed their present age and decided together to shift their focus in a vision for a better future," Massey said to a packed ballroom of Delta sorors from Arkansas and Texas. "What can we do in 2023 to carry out their mission? We can be the best we can while we can, however, we can."

The Founders Day committee members include Sheila Brown – chair; Nicole Anderson – cochair; Jeanette Barnes-Terrell, Shirley Carey, Felicia Fisher, Barbara Grayson, Vickie Hicks, Alice Horton, Andrea Humphrey-Johnson, Connie Jackson, Deborah James, Riconda Johnson, Cathryn Laurent, Eva McGee, Shawn Mitchell, Sharon Nicholson, Linda Richardson, Hazel Smith, Cassandra Smith, Pearly Stepps, Janice Streeter, Carolyn E. Williams and Constance Withers.

The Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta will host the Delta Distinguished Gentlemen's Banquet on March 11 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Follow the chapter on Facebook.



