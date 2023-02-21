Plan was to return, says Smith

FAYETTEVILLE -- Despite having to miss 19 of the University of Arkansas basketball team's first 24 games because of a management issue with his right knee, freshman guard Nick Smith said he never considered giving up on the season to focus on preparing for the NBA Draft.

Smith, a McDonald's All-American from Jacksonville and USA Today's national high school player of the year as a senior at North Little Rock, is projected as an NBA Draft lottery pick.

"Whenever that happened, those months I went through [being sidelined], I was going to come back and play regardless," Smith said Monday night when he made an appearance on Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman's radio show. "I made a commitment to Coach Muss and the coaching staff that I was going to come and play, and I feel like that wasn't in my character to just go and leave.

"I wanted to go out there and play the best that I can, especially knowing the team situation. I wanted to go out there and try to help the guys win."

When Arkansas plays Georgia tonight in Walton Arena, it will be Smith's fourth game back after he missed 13 consecutive games. He missed the first six games, then played in five before being out again.

Smith scored 10 points in 32 minutes in the Razorbacks' 84-65 victory over Florida on Saturday in Walton Arena. It was his first start since Dec. 17 against Bradley.

"I had an awesome time for sure" Smith said.

Smith went 56 days between games before he made his return against Mississippi State on Feb. 11. While he was out, he spent time in Los Angeles visiting a knee specialist.

"I've just been trying to stay in my own world, just stay locked in and be ready for the moment," Smith said of his mindset while being sidelined a second time. "What I've been through these past months, I know it's for a reason.

"One of the things, I know going into college, whatever comes at me I can try to do the best I can. Just try to work each and every day to go out there and win. That was my No. 1 thing coming here."

Smith said he stayed in close contact with his teammates even when he wasn't around them.

"Man, it's one of the reasons why I wanted to come back and play," he said. "Ever since I was going through the rehab process, I was on the phone with the guys each and every day.

"I look at those guys like brothers. I feel like I can talk to each and everyone of them. Having a brotherhood like that is a good thing to have for life."

Eyeing consistency

Arkansas senior forward Jalen Graham has scored 10 or more points in six games this season, but always with at least three games between those totals.

Graham, a 6-9 transfer from Arizona State, had a career-high 26 points in 27 minutes off the bench on 12-of-15 shooting against Florida.

In the previous three games, Graham scored a combined eight points in 18 minutes. He scored 16 points against North Carolina-Asheville, Alabama and South Carolina, shooting 8 of 10 in each game.

Graham has had 12 games in which he scored four or fewer points. There also are four games he didn't play.

So what will it take for Graham -- who is averaging 6.1 points and 10.4 minutes -- to have some big scoring games on a more consistent basis?

"For me, I've just got to keep getting in the gym," Graham said. "Honestly, just be confident, just keep going.

"You know, I'm not expecting another 26-point night. I just want to be an offensive threat and help my team win. As long as I can just continue to do that, I'll be happy."

Graham is shooting 65.7% (65 on 99) on the season, including 78.9% (45 of 57) in the six games in which he's scored 10 or more points.

Odds are ...

Arkansas is 50 to 1 to win the national championship according to BetOnline.com. Those are the best odds for a team that isn't nationally ranked, ahead of Duke (60 to 1), Illinois (66 to 1) and Kentucky and North Carolina (both 75 to 1).

Top-ranked Houston has the best odds at 15 to 2, followed by Alabama (9-1), Purdue (10-1) and Kansas and UCLA (both 11-1).

Early arriving

Coach Eric Musselman said that for home games, players are required to arrive at Walton Arena an hour and 35 minutes before tipoff.

Nearly every player, he said, got to the arena early before the Florida game. Some were two hours early.

"We had everybody but two players here way, way, way earlier than report time," Musselman said. "We never have anybody late. Being five minutes early is late for us.

"We have never been late for buses, planes, practice, nothing ever. But sometimes guys come in five minutes, six minutes before report time.

"We had a lot of guys here real early, I can tell you."

Musselman said among the early arrivals was junior guard Ricky Council, who knew that for only the second time this season he wouldn't be starting.

"I can tell you Ricky was here really early," Musselman said. "We talked at the 70-minute mark before tipoff that Ricky's approach, showing up that early knowing that he wasn't going to start, it didn't affect him at all.

"That's what we want from a player. He knows the confidence we have in him."

Council, averaging 35.3 minutes and a team-high 16.4 points, scored 15 points in 32 minutes against Florida. He hit 6 of 10 shots against Florida after being a combined 4 of 18 the previous two games against Mississippi State and Texas A&M.

On the rebound

Arkansas outrebounded Florida 40-25, while Georgia was outrebounded 49-26 at Alabama in the Bulldogs' 108-59 loss.

"We didn't have a lot of pep in our step," Georgia Coach Mike White said. "They were quicker to the basketball, they were quicker to loose balls. The rebounding numbers are staggering, of course."